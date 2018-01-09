Bali is the most visited site in the world. It is the best place you can get to see nature at its best. At Bali, you can also get to visit the best heritage sites and witness the rich culture of the land. Nevertheless, many people find it challenging to choose an excellent Bali luxury villa. However, it should be hard. There is an extended range of Bali luxury villas where you can choose from without difficulties or compromising your interests. Besides, you will never regret visiting here. The below are some of the best Bali luxury villas you can choose. Beach Front Villas Just as the name suggests, the Beach Front Villas are large bungalows positioned in a way they face to the beach. When you visit Bali for the first time, this is the best option you should prefer. Bali is the place with the most amazing beaches in the world. If you are one of those who prefer a quiet evening, sitting on the balcony while drinking a cup of coffee and contemplating the vast expanse of the shoreline, this is the best place for you. The most famous choices for this include the Omak Lout, Taman Ahimsa, Shalimar, Ankara, Gajah Putin, and Batujimbar. Each of them has several rooms. Each of these chambers is equipped with advanced amenities not to pamper the rich but to give an ordinary person a luxurious lifestyle. Ocean View Villas The Ocean View Villas offers a fascinating view of the vast ocean. These villas are very close to their ocean that you feel like they are built on the waters. Many visitors choose these villas because they are close to the sea. The architecture and aesthetic appeal of each of the ocean view villas are inevitable to leave you to spell bound. Every aspect of these villas ensures the visitor’s nothing short of the best. Under the Ocean View Villas category, the most famous are the Khatanga Estate, Oh My God, Bayh Sabra, Karan Putin Estate, Suburban Cliff, and O-Wow Ricefield View Villas The Ricefield View Villas is fantastic; it gives a village lifestyle experience these villas are nestled in the core of the villages in this region. These bail luxury villas ensure you get to experience an absolute seclusion and serenity during your entire stay. For individuals who have relished all their lives in the city and are willing to get away from their hustle-bustle of city life, this is their best option. Here you can experience the tranquil atmosphere in the village. When I visited Bali luxury Villas, I had a chance to vacate here. The experience was terrific. I had a chance to experience the village lifestyle. The most famous villas in this category include the Tandem, Surya Damari, Sarasvati, Dream River, Palm River, Arsana Estate, Dewi Sri, Coraffan and Ba Jabula. Golf Villas If you have a passion for the golf, this is your best place to vacate. Here, you can never resist indulging in this game. The Golf Bali luxury villas are built well to ensure the golf lovers do not get bored. All the golf villas have a golf course as an addition to all luxurious amenities. Besides the golf, they are suited is place where the weather is favorable for the players. If you want to play with your family, you can do it. If you need an instructor, you will still get one. Besides everything, there are people around the playing ground who are ready to attend to you or give you first aid in case anything happens. The most famous Golf Villas includes the like Senja, Surya, Samudera, Ocean & Golf, Arjuna, Bunda and Les Rizieres are the best suited for families.

