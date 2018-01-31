If you could holiday like a millionaire, where would you go? Jetting off to a faraway paradise is a fantasy many of us ponder over regularly. Multi-million pound yachts, private jets, and some of the world’s most luxurious destinations are brought to you in our expert guide to holidaying like a millionaire. Private jets Start your holiday like a VIP, with a spacious and exclusive private jet. Not only does chartering a private jet mean shorter boarding times, but you and your fellow passengers can benefit from executive lounges and ultimate privacy and cabin comfort. Life’s a beach A short distance of the mainland of Fiji, Kokomo Private Island Resort boasts powder soft sands, the Pacific Ocean’s aqua waters and a whole host of leisure pursuits. Dine on the islands locally sourced and freshly prepared dishes at Kokomo Island’s Walker D’Plank, it’s Poolside Cabana, or at the Beach Shack for a unique culinary experience. Spend your mornings part taking in yoga, or trekking Kokomo’s walking tails. Your afternoons exploring this paradise on an island excursion, or resting in the peaceful Yakuvue Spa nestled into the heart of this island. And your evenings in your beachfront villa basking at the stunning views. Another private island that might take your fancy is Voavah in the Maldives. The first Four Seasons private Island, Voavah is exclusively for parties of up to 22 guests. The facilities on the microscopic paradise include a spa, gym and luxurious private yacht available to guests. This resorts dedicated 28 staff do everything to make this experience a trip of a lifetime. European extravaganza From Monte Carlo to the French Riviera, and the Amalfi Coast to Monaco, more many millionaires Europe is their continent of choice when it comes to deluxe holidays. A favourite destination for many millionaires is Italy, so we’re recommending a trip to Venice staying at either Belmond Hotel Cipriani on Giudecca, or Hotel Bauer just off St Mark’s Square. But your Italian getaway doesn’t stop there, after devouring Venetian city life, head North to the picturesque Lake Como, the holiday home Hollywood superstars like George Clooney. Or maybe you’re the outdoorsy adventurous type, in which case the luxury Mountain Lodges of Le Chardon, Val d’Isere, France, are perfect for you. With a range of spacious Chalets ranging from Chalet Kilimanjaro, which sleeps up to 10 people, to Chalet Le Chardon, which can sleep up to 20 people, the traditional alpine elegance of Le Chardon luxurious Mountain Lodges are unrivalled. And after your luxury accommodation is arranged, you can enjoy the snow capped Alps before cosying up to the log fire. An American Affair For many new millionaires, Hollywood is a top choice – the playground of the rich and famous. Not only does California boast some of the world’s most iconic hotels such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, but it’s also the home to luxurious shopping districts Melrose Avenue and Rodeo Drive. Not to mention it’s only a few hours drive from Malibu, Palm Springs and a quick 45 private jet charter to Las Vegas. On your journey back to the UK, why not make a stop at New York City? Check yourself into the magnificent Mandarin Oriental, only a stone’s throw away from the fabulous shops on Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys and Macy’s. Holiday like a millionaire for £1 Unfortunately for us, not everyone boasts a 7 figure bank balance, but that doesn’t mean you won’t ever be able to holiday like a millionaire. In fact, there are many ways you can turn this fantasy into a reality. Push yourself and go for that promotion, or start your own business. Or maybe you want to play to win, in which case playing the lottery is a great alternative. Playing the lottery is the easiest way to turn your pennies into millions of pounds, don’t believe us? Play the lottery online with the Health Lottery and increase your chances of being able to holiday like a millionaire every week. Whether it’s a cruise around the Caribbean, Trekking through the Amazon Rainforest of Brazil, Flashpacking Australia or South East Asia, staying in a private castle in the Scottish Highlands or yachting around the mediterranean. Holidaying like the mega-rich is a dream we all share, and what better time to start then now. Related posts: The best locations for a villa holiday There's a world of choice when it comes to choosing a holiday villa. Copyright © 2018 Paul Woollacombe