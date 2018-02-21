Editorials

There are very few people in the world who don’t find the notion of travelling to see the world exciting. As a matter of fact, many would likely jump at the chance to be able to leave their jobs and have an adventure around the world. As exciting a prospect as that seems, however, travelling comes with its own sets of problems – with stress being one of the number one factors. Here are just a few ways in which you can alleviate some of that travel-induced stress, so you can go right back to enjoying your trip. Gambling your troubles away? It’s plausible in moderation Have you ever tried looking into the Grand National Course to try to alleviate stress during your travels? It’s more effective than you might think. There are many people who dislike gambling because of how it can lead to self-destructive behavior. While that certainly cannot be argued, credit needs to be given where credit is due. The act of gambling alone is not an issue if you know how to keep it in moderation. As a matter of fact, doing it as a small hobby and not getting carried away guarantees that your travel stress melts away with the excitement and prospect of winning – even if the bets are small. Planning ahead can go a long way While this is already quite obvious, sometimes planning ahead actually means being careful about planning ahead. Let’s say you make reservations for a vehicle so that you have a means of travel when you arrive at your destination. Make sure that you check every now and then before you have to head out to see if everything is in order. You’d be surprised at how many agencies and services have problems at the last minute. This means having contingency plans in the event that something goes wrong. Study the maps! Another interesting way to reduce stress is to study the maps of the places you’re going to be visiting. The more you understand about the locations, the less anxious you’ll feel when you’re finally at your destination. Understanding where you are and how to get to where you want to be is an excellent way of reducing stress and anxiety. Travelling can be a wonderful experience, but more often than not the preparation as well as the unexpected detours along the way can be more than a little stressful. Understanding what you need to do to make the trip as stress-free as possible alongside making a few well-placed bets along the way can go a very long way to ensure that the stress is kept at bay as you enjoy all your travel destinations. Don’t forget to find time for a little rest and relaxation while you’re at it as well! Related posts: Travel to runes: and avoid airport stress Paul Watson says that flying around the UK - and Scotland in particular - can be like wading through a... Cruising to Europe then touring by train; low-stress travel When Chris Edwards takes on a tour of Europe she opts to avoid air travel. A cruise ship and trains... Koh Tao: stress-free Thailand Thailand might have political problems but these don't trouble Thomas Randall on the sleepy southern island of Koh Tao. Until,... Travel and health – the value of a wellbeing focus Incurable wanderluster Emily McLaren says travel is great, but you should always keep a weather eye on your health. Each... Copyright © 2018 Paul Woollacombe