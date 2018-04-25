So you’re an avid gambler: gambles for fun with friends, tried to purchase Casino Coral offers from websites like Roulette Geeks and gambling online while on traffic, and had fun talking to other gamblers online about the best casinos on Earth. Now you’ve saved up enough of your salary and you are planning to take that dream gambling vacation you always wanted to take. Well, go ahead and take it! Have fun, but don’t forget not to get too carried away when you lose. Taking a vacation to a casino should not end up with you unable to fly back home, but you should not let small details ruin your fun either. But which casino to go? Good question. There are a lot of great places to gamble in the world, there’s Monaco, Macao, and Las Vegas, the Meccas of the gambling world. But you can’t visit them all, otherwise, you won’t have enough cash to play. The idea is for you gamble after all. So here’s a short list of the best casinos on Earth. Choose one, go forth, and have fun. 1. Casino De Monte Carlo. Only a princess would have ever thought up of using a casino to save her own family from bankruptcy. Never mind that it actually worked, it also lasted for more than 150 years, and Casino De Monte Carlo still stands as the greatest tourist spot in all of Monaco and one of House Grimaldi’s main source of income for quite some time. The princess, Maria Caroline Gilbert de Lamets, wasn’t actually the one who end up enacting the idea, but her son, Charles Honore Grimaldi, Prince of Monaco. She was, however, the one who ends up saving the idea in the end. It’s one of the best casinos on Earth as well as one of the oldest casinos on Earth. 2. Wynn Macau. One of the best resorts and casinos in Macao, owned by Wynn Resorts Limited. First opened in 2006, the resort has a total of 594 rooms, 958 slot machines, and 314 table games. Definitely one of the biggest casinos out there. 3. Wynn. The first property and project of Wynn Resorts Limited, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the 7th biggest hotel in the world, with 47 floors, 4,750 rooms, a 17,600 m2 casino, a 27,000 m2 convention centre, and a 7,100 m2 retail space. 4. The Venetian Las Vegas. When one talks about the casinos in Las Vegas, you always hear him talk about The Venetian, a resort and casino property that stands on the historic property where the former Sands Hotel and Casino used to be. It is the 2nd largest hotel in the world, the first being its cousin, The Venetian Macao. It has 4,049 rooms and 11,000 m2 gaming space. 5. The Venetian Macao. Finally, there’s the biggest resort and casino on the face of the planet. A 980,000 m2 behemoth that opened in 2007, this casino has 51,000 m2 of gaming space with 800 tables and 3,400 slot machines. Related posts: Top casinos to visit in Canada There's more to Canada than maple trees and mountains. Paul Woollacombe says there are gambling opportunities as well.... Kenya: a country offering the best of both worlds If you're trying to choose between a safari holiday and some time on the beach, stop worrying now. Paul Woollacombe... India’s seven greatest Hindu festivals Of all the world's great religions, Hinduism is perhaps the most lavish and spectacular. Celebrations are at their liveliest in... Five of the greatest musical landmarks in Europe Music fans in search of Europe's greatest iconic musical locations can relax. Simon Mitchel has collected five of the best... Copyright © 2018 Paul Woollacombe