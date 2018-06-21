2018 looks set to be another year of change for the UK cruise industry, with discount cruise retailer CruiseDeals.co.uk the latest to launch a fully transactional website. Customers can currently use the site to search for cruises from a number of the world’s leading lines, including Marella Cruises, P&O Cruises and Royal Caribbean. All bookings and enquiries are then made over the phone via one of the site’s expert cruise consultants. Now, cruisers will be able to source and book the latest deals from Marella cruises via one easy-to-use website. “It very much feels like a logical step for us”, explains Ian Crawford of CruiseDeals.co.uk. “Cruise audiences are getting younger, and older generations are becoming more tech-savvy. Being able to book a cruise and any excursions in one place promises to give our customers a greater sense of freedom and flexibility, which feels crucial at this time.” Alongside the transactional features, they are soon to launch a new content hub with insider tips, advice and information for both cruise newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts. Covering everything from planning and booking your cruise to things to do in each destination, the online content hub will support customers at every stage of their journey. UK cruise specialists Cruises from the UK are set to be a particular focus. The total number of embarkations from UK ports was 1.03 million in 2016, 88% of which were passengers from the UK. Trend reports also suggest that a growing number of UK passengers are opting for no-fly cruises above their traditionally more popular fly-cruise counterparts. It’s little wonder then that the wider industry is turning more attention to cruises that depart from home ports. Even so, CruiseDeals.co.uk are keen to reiterate that just because your cruise ship doesn’t set sail from the UK, it doesn’t mean that your experience shouldn’t begin there. “We want to give everybody the ultimate cruise holiday, and firmly believe that the experience starts as soon as you arrive at your chosen port or airport”, explains Crawford. “The UK is lucky to be home to such a vast array of incredible cruise ports, yet even for those who choose a fly-cruise, we’re keen to ensure that every stage of the journey is as enjoyable as possible.” Related posts: Why Choose a River Cruise? As a means of transport, rivers pre-date roads - and can be a lot more comfortable. Iain Miller says river... It’s Not Your Grandmother’s Steamship Anymore Forget the traditional cruise-ship image. Gavin Duncan says that these days there's a cruise to suit every taste.... Must-see cruise destinations for autumn 2017 There's never been a greater choice of cruises to explore far-flung destinations. Lucy Barker runs through the top options for... New cruise destinations to look out for in 2018 This year is certain to be the year of the cruise. Mark Eastwood examines where to go - and why.... Copyright © 2018 Paul Woollacombe