Weighed down with all their worldly goods, clutching their passports and with credit cards on show, the average international traveller is at their most vulnerable at airports. Nicola Griffin, from Palma Airport, has seen her share of crime, attempted or successful, and lists the most common airport scams. In a world where communication is international and immediate tricksters and conmen now share their plans so these warnings apply equally for airport travellers everywhere.

Crime insights courtesy of Palma Airport.

Copyright © 2018 Nicola Griffin