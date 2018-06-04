Ah, a honeymoon. The magical time when you and your other half have only yourselves to think about! It’s a precious time and that’s why it’s vital that you pick a destination that’s perfect for you both. Look for a combination of relaxation, pampering and excitement and you’ll have the right ingredients for a post-wedding holiday to remember. Here are my top 5 recommendations. Bali Bali is a magical place and offers breathtaking beaches, as well as a little bit more. There are a host of attractions to take in, such as the fountains at Goa Gajah. Featuring six female statues carrying pots with water streaming out, it’s said that if you drink from here you’ll benefit from eternal youth. Other memorable things to do include watching the sunrise from the top of Mount Batur and exploring the labyrinth of underground caves in Gala Gala. Maldives This group of Indian Ocean islands has become synonymous with fabulous beaches, luxurious hotels and scuba diving. Each island is different, so be sure to have a look at a Maldives Guide to figure out which one is right for you. For a good ‘all-rounder’, go for Male with its great beaches, a national museum and two elaborate mosques to explore. It offers a great balance of beach life and sightseeing. You can also look into more secluded resort islands, such as Machchafushi, which is the setting for the all-inclusive Centara Grand Island Resort and Spa. Bora Bora Packed with Polynesian spas where you and your loved one can enjoy pampering treatments and massages, Bora Bora is an idyllic haven ideal for those of you with rest and relaxation on your minds. You’ll find pristine beaches, water-bungalows dotted around in the azure seas and an abundance of water sports. Enjoy snorkeling and scuba diving or explore the island while indulging in a hike or guided safari. Taking the time to visit Bora Bora Valley of the Kings is highly recommended. Paris When it comes to romance, the French capital of Paris is hard to beat, as you can visit the iconic Eiffel Tower, stroll along the Champs-Élysées and take a selfie with the famous Arc de Triomphe. This city is chic and fabulous and there are plenty of opportunities for cultural pursuits, as well as romantic ones, with The Louvre and Notre-Dame Cathedral topping the city’s list of attractions. Head to the Bois de Boulogne, on the western edge of Paris, to enjoy a romantic row-boat ride for two and be sure to eat dinner in a classic French bistro. Steak frites, followed by profiteroles or tarte tatin is a classic meal to enjoy. Hawaii Whether you’re after spa treatments or fine dining, Hawaii has an island for you. If you don’t want to pick just one, you can opt for a multi-centre stay and visit a couple during your trip. Lanai is ideal for beach babes, Maui is perfect for those in search of pampering, yoga and fresh local cuisine and the main island, Hawaii, is good for active travellers with Volcanoes National Park and numerous hot springs to explore and enjoy. Maybe these ideas have given you some food for thought? Every couple is different, so I hope you find your honeymoon nirvana. Related posts: The world’s top ten honeymoon destinations Getting married is one of life's best opportunities for realising travel dreams. John McElborough rounds up the leading paradise destinations... Villa destinations: the top three When it comes to a family holiday or an ultimately intimate getaway, a private villa is the way to go.... Top destinations for a casino holiday Las Vegas is not the only place with casinos. Teresa Turner says there are plenty of exotic places around the... Top Emerging Travel Destinations Travel frontiers are on the move. Laura Williams runs through the hot emerging destinations for travellers determined to stay on... Copyright © 2018 Lucy Barker