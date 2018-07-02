So you’ve booked your Tanzania safari adventure and the excitement is already building. With dozens of unique attractions to enjoy, The East African country is on the bucket list of many travel-lovers but like any trip, particularly a safari, you need to ensure you’re well prepared. Most safari travel experts like Tanzania Odyssey have taken the headache out of arranging your vacation but it’s still wise to create a tick list for essential items. From clothing to hygiene, we’ve put together this handy list to help you decide what to take and how to be expertly prepared: Clothing Sweat-wicking T-shirts / Vests

Insulated jacket: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru

Down mittens: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru

Thermal long-johns for summit night: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru

Lightweight walking trousers: For a safari that includes hunting or trekking. Jeans or heavy cotton are not recommended because they chafe and take time to dry

Underwear: Briefs or boxer shorts, even though briefs are better because they don’t rub

High quality hiking socks and thin liner socks: It’s recommended that they are at least a size too small to avoid blisters when they stretch and bunch

Breathable lightweight waterproofs

Jacket and trousers: For safari trips that includes hunting or trekking

Waterproof walking boots: They should be sturdy and worn in if a safari comprises active elements otherwise comfortable leathers shoes are ideal Hygiene Toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant

Kleenex tissues in plastic travel pouches or toilet paper

Hairbrush/comb

Flatly- packed travel wipes for personal hygiene, only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru

Sanitary products

Lip salve with UV protection

Vaseline: To protect against heel friction blisters and chafing skin Baggage and Sleeping for camping Large Holdall: to carry everything you will need during a safari

Daysack, 23-35 litres: to contain ready-access items; only for personal use

Sleeping bag: Rated +5c if on safari only or -10c if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro

Waterproof rucksack liner or heavy-duty plastic sack: Only if you’re planning a multi-day walking safari

Elasticated waterproof rucksack cover: Only if you’re planning a multi-day walking safari Health Malaria Tablets: It’s up to you to decide whether to take these or not. Nevertheless, anti-malaria treatments should be taken before you travel

Sun cream: Some believe most sun creams are carcinogenic. Alternatives to consider are organic sun barriers or loose fitting clothes that cover the skin Documents Passport: It should be valid for an extra six months after the proposed trip return date

Tanzanian Entry Visa: Necessary if you’re flying to Nairobi and taking a bus to Arusha. You can purchase Kenyan Visas on arrival at the airport

Cash in USD denominations of $10 and $20- handy for tipping allowance and local purchases, meals etc…

Travel insurance/ travel documents

Vaccination certificates

Traveller’s cheques have poor conversion rates in Arusha, and Africa more generally, so they are not recommended for use Other stuff Digital camera, spare memory card, batteries and charger

Camera and film: recommended for camping

Sunglasses with Ultra Violet-filter lenses

Extra contact lenses (optional)

Earplugs (To help you sleep if near barking dogs)

High energy snacks (cereal bars, dried fruit and nuts

Head torch and spare batteries

Water bottles and Camelback (up to 3 litres carrying capacity if climbing)

Water purification tablets or Iodine drops

Plastic bags

Mobile phone: It’s recommended to unlock phones to aid use of local SIM card to reduce costs when calling home. Related posts: Getting the best experience from your Kenyan safari The highlands of East Africa contain the world's greatest concentration of game, roaming unchecked in a spectacular wilderness. Paul Woollacombe... A list of the best football sights and experiences around the UK As the country that invented football, it's perhaps not surprising that there are plenty of sites around Britain that are... London Fashion Week: packing the essentials All eyes are on Great Britain as London's Fashion Week kicks off. Lucy Barker has some advice to get you... Things to do on safari in South Africa South Africa's first-world infrastructure opens up a whole range of options to see African wildlife at its best, says Paul... Copyright © 2018 Lucy Barker