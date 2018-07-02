|
So you’ve booked your Tanzania safari adventure and the excitement is already building. With dozens of unique attractions to enjoy, The East African country is on the bucket list of many travel-lovers but like any trip, particularly a safari, you need to ensure you’re well prepared.
Most safari travel experts like Tanzania Odyssey have taken the headache out of arranging your vacation but it’s still wise to create a tick list for essential items.
From clothing to hygiene, we’ve put together this handy list to help you decide what to take and how to be expertly prepared:
Clothing
- Sweat-wicking T-shirts / Vests
- Insulated jacket: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru
- Down mittens: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru
- Thermal long-johns for summit night: Only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru
- Lightweight walking trousers: For a safari that includes hunting or trekking. Jeans or heavy cotton are not recommended because they chafe and take time to dry
- Underwear: Briefs or boxer shorts, even though briefs are better because they don’t rub
- High quality hiking socks and thin liner socks: It’s recommended that they are at least a size too small to avoid blisters when they stretch and bunch
- Breathable lightweight waterproofs
- Jacket and trousers: For safari trips that includes hunting or trekking
- Waterproof walking boots: They should be sturdy and worn in if a safari comprises active elements otherwise comfortable leathers shoes are ideal
Hygiene
- Toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant
- Kleenex tissues in plastic travel pouches or toilet paper
- Hairbrush/comb
- Flatly- packed travel wipes for personal hygiene, only if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro, Oldonyo or Mount Meru
- Sanitary products
- Lip salve with UV protection
- Vaseline: To protect against heel friction blisters and chafing skin
Baggage and Sleeping for camping
- Large Holdall: to carry everything you will need during a safari
- Daysack, 23-35 litres: to contain ready-access items; only for personal use
- Sleeping bag: Rated +5c if on safari only or -10c if you fancy climbing Kilimanjaro
- Waterproof rucksack liner or heavy-duty plastic sack: Only if you’re planning a multi-day walking safari
- Elasticated waterproof rucksack cover: Only if you’re planning a multi-day walking safari
Health
- Malaria Tablets: It’s up to you to decide whether to take these or not. Nevertheless, anti-malaria treatments should be taken before you travel
- Sun cream: Some believe most sun creams are carcinogenic. Alternatives to consider are organic sun barriers or loose fitting clothes that cover the skin
Documents
- Passport: It should be valid for an extra six months after the proposed trip return date
- Tanzanian Entry Visa: Necessary if you’re flying to Nairobi and taking a bus to Arusha. You can purchase Kenyan Visas on arrival at the airport
- Cash in USD denominations of $10 and $20- handy for tipping allowance and local purchases, meals etc…
- Travel insurance/ travel documents
- Vaccination certificates
- Traveller’s cheques have poor conversion rates in Arusha, and Africa more generally, so they are not recommended for use
Other stuff
- Digital camera, spare memory card, batteries and charger
- Camera and film: recommended for camping
- Sunglasses with Ultra Violet-filter lenses
- Extra contact lenses (optional)
- Earplugs (To help you sleep if near barking dogs)
- High energy snacks (cereal bars, dried fruit and nuts
- Head torch and spare batteries
- Water bottles and Camelback (up to 3 litres carrying capacity if climbing)
- Water purification tablets or Iodine drops
- Plastic bags
- Mobile phone: It’s recommended to unlock phones to aid use of local SIM card to reduce costs when calling home.
