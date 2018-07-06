Central Asia

Rainy Season + India= Romance With Nature Holding this phenomenon true, monsoons are touted to be the best time to plan a trip to some picturesque locations and add that pinch of ‘liquid sunshine’ in our lives. With the first shower of the rains, the magnificence of nature quadruples & offers you the much-needed serenity. Our list of Indian monsoon destination cover all those places which are a combination of adventure & sight-seeing. So, let us delve into these best monsoon destinations & experience the best holiday outing of your life. Shillong, Meghalaya Cradled in the abode of rains, Shillong is listed among the best monsoon destinations of India. It is known for its pristine beauty which provides us with a perfect getaway from the bustling city life. Gushing waterfalls, misty clouds, and lush green landscapes form the bedrock of this place. The Elephant Falls & Spread Eagle Falls turn into a breathtaking beauty during the fall season. One might also enjoy their local delicacies & cheap drinks which add to the charm of the destination. Guwahati is the nearest airport & railway station which is approximately 149 Km apart from the city. If you wish to spend some peaceful time away from the city crowd, step into the Mawlynnong village which is regarded as the cleanest village in Asia. Due to its splendor, it is also called as God’s Garden. Elephant falls are among the highly popular tourist destinations of the Shillong. The falls got its name from the rocks which have a shape similar to the elephants. It is located at a distance of 12 Km from the Shillong & is one of the most popular falls in the state. Munnar, Kerala What can be a better experience than stepping into the God’s own country? Munnar is a small hill station in the beautiful state of Kerala which flaunts majestic mountains, roaring waterfalls, and tea plantations. It also comprises several trekking destinations for the adventure enthusiasts who love to hike the strenuous trails. Due to its ethereal beauty & serene locations, it has also emerged as the common honeymoon destination. The Kolukkumalai tea estates are alluring enough to leave anyone awestruck with its beauty. One can also visit the Echo Point which is situated at the distance of 15 Km from the Munnar city. Top Station is another spectacular location in the city which offers mesmerizing views of valleys & hills. It is considered the highest point in the city from where we can relish the birds-eye view of the city. St the wildlife destination such as Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary & Eravikulam National Park, we can also explore umpteen endangered and unique species. With so much in its reserve, Munnar is certainly the pride of Kerala. Wayanad, Kerala Snuggled in the Western Ghats, Wayanad is another addition in our list of popular monsoon destinations in India. The place records heavy rains & is blessed with rich wildlife, waterfalls, and splendid landscapes. Another attraction of the place which adds to its beauty during the monsoon is the blue colored Neelakurinji flowers. These flowers are known to blossom only once in the 12 years duration. While visiting here during the monsoon, we can’t miss out on its monsoon festival which is a 3-day fun-filled event. From Chembra Peak, Kuruva Island, and Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary to the Bamboo Factory & Banasura Dam, there are a wealth of places to explore in Wayanad. For adding some unique experience to the trip, we might also visit the popular Edakkal Caves which is well-known for its cave art. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand Perched in the Garhwal Himalayan Ranges, Mussoorie is a serene land which flaunts bountiful of picturesque scenes. With the first splash of the rains, the city alters to a tourist paradise. From enjoying waterfalls & horse riding to exploring the antique shops & handicrafts, tourists have plenty of things to do in Mussoorie. The Kempty Falls is the key attraction of the city which offers the enticing views of the majestic mountains. It is situated at the height if about 1364 Km & serves the visitors with natural splendor. Jharipani Falls & Mossy Falls are some other places which justify Mussoorie as the land of beauty. One of the tourist attraction which is an indelible part of the Mussoorie travel itinerary is Lal Tibba. This snow-capped beauty is the highest peak of the city which introduces the travelers with the surreal beauty of this area. For quenching the thirst for wildlife exploration, we can also include Benog Wildlife Sanctuary to our travel itinerary. The place is home to some rare species of birds & animals. Apart from this, it also provides the suitable conditions for trekking. Andaman & Nicobar Islands For the adventure enthusiasts, Andaman Island is no less than a heaven & if the trip is during the monsoons, the place can offer the best memories for the lives. From trying out different water sports to exploring the islands, we can try out a potpourri of activities here. The welcoming beaches, beautiful corals, and attractive marine life makes it an ideal adventure sports destination. Havelock Island is the most popular island in Andaman which houses several beaches where we can do activities such as scuba diving, sea walking, and snorkeling. The cleanliness of the beaches makes it stand out from the rest of the beaches of the island. Radhanagar Beach is the well-known beach of the island which has captivated the hearts of the tourists with its crystal clear water & spectacular sunset views. With a blend of peace 7 fun, Andamans can promise you the most memorable monsoon vacations. The aforementioned destinations are the most popular monsoon getaways in India. So, plan your trip to these mesmerizing locations & make your monsoon trip an indelible part of your travel diary. Enjoy!

Jack Cage is a small business owner who's taken a more traditional approach to the professional corporate world. He is a writer and a science tutor, his passion to explore the world has given him immense experience to travel more and more. 