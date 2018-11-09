During the holiday season, families with children enjoy their holidays spending time together and visiting new places. One of the most often chosen destinations in Poland is Krakow and its surroundings. This region has really a lot to offer – you can both relax and visit many interesting places. What is worth seeing in Krakow during a family trip? Main Square The best place to start sightseeing is the Old Town, centered around a picturesque square. The famous Sukiennice, restored in the 19th century according to the design of the architect Tomasz Pryliński, or St. Mary’s Church, are just some of the objects located directly in the square or its vicinity. It is worth spending more time looking at the historic architecture, which is often associated with more or less popular legends. The beautiful square is a perfect place for a family walk and a lecture of history. For this purpose, you can also visit the Historical Museum of the City of Krakow, whereas for lunch, you can find plenty of places to eat a good meal and continue your journey. Krakow’s Kazimierz In the past, it was a place dominated by two cultures – Christian and Jewish. Here you can see beautiful synagogues, eat traditional Jewish dishes and buy unique souvenirs. Lovers of all kinds of antiques can also find something for themselves here. In addition, there is also an opportunity to see historic vehicles at the Museum of Municipal Engineering. Apart from that, the whole district looks very picturesque – the houses are not neglected, but renovated and look great. A visit to the Center of Jewish Culture will help you feel the amazing atmosphere of this place. Planty Park When you want to take a breath of fresh air, a great solution might be a walk in the park. Planty Park was built where Krakow’s defensive walls were situated in the old times. Nowadays, there you can see benches, beautiful green spaces and feel the extraordinary atmosphere. It is therefore an ideal place to relax and recharge your batteries in order to explore more attractions. Planty’s entire area covers 21 hectares and is divided into eight gardens. It is enough, however, to sit down on a bench with your family to be able to continue visiting other Krakow’s attractions after a short break. Wawel Royal Castle When in Krakow, you cannot forget about Wawel. After all, this is where the famous Wawel Dragon comes from. This architectural object, entered in the UNESCO World Heritage List, is absolutely breathtaking. Anyone who comes to Krakow should visit this monumental castle. The area has evolved over the years and has undergone numerous changes and expansions. Wieliczka Salt Mine You should also remember about Krakow’s surroundings that are very interesting. It might be fascinating to visit the salt mines, the most famous of which is the one in Wieliczka. The Wieliczka Salt Mine also occupies a place on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Those who think that it is an ordinary mine make a great mistake. Underground chapels and a museum are not something commonplace and are worth seeing, if only out of curiosity. Krakow is a place rich in culture and history. A family trip should be an opportunity to have fun, but also to broaden the horizons, and numerous attractions make all that possible. No matter how much time you are planning to spend in Krakow, you will certainly not be bored. There are a lot of monuments as well as gastronomic and entertainment facilities. More information about Krakow and its surroundings can be found on the website of the organizer of Krakow Tours: discovercracow.com Related posts: How to make the most of your family trip to Orlando If you have children there's every chance you've already been begged to visit America's greatest theme parks. Lucy Barker tells... A stroll around Krakow’s ancient city centre Lindsay Salt says Poland's second city is an approachable, walkable place with an old-world charm - and more than a... Krakow with 3 Stars Poland's most popular tourist city is rated three stars by a three-star hooker. Terje Raa doesn't take her word for... Krakow: city of sex and business? Not yet, says Chloe Johnson, as she struggles to shift the echoes of Auschwitz in Poland's party town. ... Copyright © 2018 Lucy Barker