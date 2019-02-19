New Jersey is located in the Mid-Atlantic region in the United States, bordering the state of New York. It is a state famous for its beaches and boardwalks. In addition, it is known as the diner capital of the world. Also, New Jersey is a place that celebrities such as Edwin Aldrin, Jon Bon Jovi, Frank Sinatra, John Travolta, Bruce Willis and many, many more call their home.

However, those are just some of the numerous things that New Jersey can be proud of. For those who enjoy traveling, regardless of their personal preferences, the state of New Jersey is a great choice, as it caters to the needs of all types of travelers. After all, tourism is the second largest industry in New Jersey. So, let’s see precisely what this state has to offer.

Atlantic City

There is no way to talk about New Jersey without mentioning Atlantic City. Ever since the prohibition era, when politicians and gangsters like Enoch L. ‘’Nucky’’ Johnson and Al Capone made a fortune there, Atlantic City has been known for its glamorous, fast, and adrenaline-filled life. To this day, much of that rich history remains embedded into the famous boardwalks of the city.

Nowadays, that glamorous life has transitioned from nightclubs to casinos. If you are ever in New Jersey, you can visit some of the famous casinos like The Borgata and Tropicana. However, if you like to gamble but you prefer a more peaceful environment, you can always check out NJ online casinos — they have an excellent choice of games that you can play.

Finally, if you happen to visit Atlantic City at the right time of the year, you could come across the most beautiful women in America, as the city hosts the Miss America pageant.

Princeton

From glamorous Atlantic City filled with casinos, we move to quaint and tranquil Princeton — a city known for its culture, monuments, and parks. Also, Princeton is home to one of the most prestigious universities, not only in the United States but around the world as well.

If you enjoy scenic surroundings, Princeton is the right destination for you. It presents the tourists with an opportunity to pick fruits and vegetables at the Terhune Orchards while allowing the more adventurous ones to hike, and go cycling or kayaking along the rivers surrounding the city.

Finally, what would visiting Princeton be like without a chance to go on a guided tour around the Princeton University campus?

Cape May

Cape May is a beach town located on Delaware Bay. Rich with history, this sleepy town used to be a resort for the wealthy during the 18th and 19th century. Nowadays, it is an architectural marvel with many beautiful Victorian-style homes — one of the mansions was even turned into a museum.

Did you know that six US presidents had summer homes in Cape May? Long beaches in this town allow tourists to boat or sail when the weather is nice. Also, you can have fun visiting the Cape May Lighthouse.

Finally, those with a refined taste can vivify their taste buds by visiting the Willow Creek or the Cape May Winery.

Hoboken

Even though it covers the surface of 2,011 square miles, this city on the Hudson River is nicknamed the “Mile Square City”. Despite its size, Hoboken has a lot to offer — from restaurants and diners to art galleries and parks.

The Barsky Gallery holds regular exhibits and features artists from all over the world, as well as a variety of different styles and techniques. To better explore the history of Hoboken, you should visit the Hoboken Historical Museum.

However, true foodies are the ones who will enjoy Hoboken the most! The Blue Eyes Restaurant — named after the world-famous musician who was a Hoboken native — lies on the Hudson River waterfront on Sinatra Drive.

Those with a sweet tooth can sign up for a cake decorating class at Carlo’s Bakery — a shop owned by no one other than the Cake Boss himself. Also, a food tour can’t be imagined without pizza, right? If you find yourself in Hoboken, make sure to visit Tony Boloney’s and have some of the best pizza in your life.

Wildwoods

When it comes to taking a family trip to New Jersey, Wildwoods is one of the best destinations. Just like many other destinations in New Jersey, Wildwoods features beautiful sandy beaches and long boardwalks that offer exciting attractions along the way.

It is a place that doesn’t have amusement parks but rather amusement piers where visitors can enjoy more than 100 different rides. Other beach activities include sailing, boating, and relaxing while fishing at the pier.

