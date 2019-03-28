The United States has it all, from picturesque beaches to majestic mountains, world-famous attractions and epic food. America is packed with cities to explore but these are some of the best, with a combination of glittering nightlife, towering architecture and rich culture. Las Vegas Whether you’re visiting for the casinos, the shows or the incredible hotels, Las Vegas is a hedonistic city that everyone should visit at least once in their life. It’s unlike anywhere else, with great food, endless excitement and fantastic shopping. While this city is synonymous with gambling, so get used to gambling with a free bet at Timeform before heading off. Vegas is also home to decadent nightclubs and eye-grabbing architecture. It’s a truly surreal landscape that delivers complete sensory overload. Los Angeles Home of Hollywood, A-list celebrities and sun-kissed beaches, Los Angeles is the most famous city in California. Whether you’re dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant, walking along Venice Beach or dipping into high-end stores on Rodeo Drive, this is the city to enjoy the high life and live out your dream of being a celebrity. New York If you’re going to visit the US, there’s one city you simply have to see and that’s the Big Apple. Branded the city that never sleeps, New York has some of the best attractions and entertainment in all of America. But it also boasts plenty of culture too, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Broadway, and an overwhelming choice of restaurants, cafés and bars. When you think of America, you think of New York and it certainly lives up to the hype. Chicago The greatest city in the Midwest, Chicago is a beautiful destination where you can be inspired by great art, revel in the natural beauty of Lake Michigan, dine on oozing deep-dish pizzas and wander along streets of towering skyscrapers. It’s a cultural gem too, with jazz clubs, theatre joints and great shopping along Michigan Avenue, making it a world-class city break location. New Orleans New Orleans is a city that often gets overlooked for the brasher locations, but it has a rich culture that is well-worth exploring. Stroll through the French Quarter in search of the best late-night jazz bars, followed by pillowy beignets in the morning. This is a destination that really makes an impression. Once you’ve visited New Orleans, you’ll want to return time and time again. Boston Boston is one of the oldest cities in America and is steeped in history. That’s not to say that it’s just about the past though – it’s also a university city that has its share of modernism as well. From the charming neighbourhoods and the beautiful Boston Common to the museums and galleries, Boston is a wonderful destination that has plenty of stories to tell. Miami Miami is a popular destination for travellers looking for sun, beaches and nightlife. It has all three in abundance. This party city draws in big crowds during its summer months in particular, but it also has delightful Art Deco architecture and a Latin-inspired atmosphere that set it apart from your usual beach holiday. Related posts: A tale of travelling the west coast USA Lucy Barker says the best part of the United States is its western coast, as she travels around the states... World’s Best Poker Cities Whether you're a keen poker player in search of the richest games or a beginner who's only just mastered the... Iconic USA tours for 2012- Route 66 Running between Chicago and Los Angeles, Route 66 has to be one of the world's greatest highways but it's also... Tracing the USA’s lost civilisations Central Colorado, and in the Mesa Verde National Park Jamie Friesen finds the ruins left by the Anasazi people mark... Copyright © 2019 Jack Carter