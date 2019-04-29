Whether you are a couple that seeks relaxation or an adventurous single wanting to find a compatible partner at Elite dating, there are a lot of places that will boost the flame and set your mood. For most, this means bathing in the sun, sand and sparkling blue waters. For some, a colorful city filled with history and culture. Some may find it most ideal in the most remote sections of untouched nature, surrounded by wildlife and far beyond the reach of a cellphone signal. Discover your own personal sanctuary with our list of tourist destinations that will certainly have you fall at first-sight. Whether you’re traveling the world with your special someone or just looking to enjoy yourself in a city full of inspiration, these unique, Instagram worthy places will never disappoint. Rome, Italy With its historic statues, taste for fashion and abundant culinary culture; Rome is regarded as one of the most romantic destination on this planet. For the perfect romantic experience, begin your tour of the city by making a wish at the classical Trevi Fountain. After wishing, go to the Campo de’ Fiori market to try some local Roman food. However, the best way to explore the city of Rome is to just simply walk around its streets. In this magical city, there is always something unique to experience. Never forget visiting one of Rome’s numerous parks which are ideal when you want to break from touring around. It is also said that the people in this city are very wise people. If you are single and is close to this city, bring out your phone and find higher educated dating and meet with e-Matching now. To finish your date in style, head over to one of Rome’s famous restaurants like Trastevere to have dinner and drink with your significant other. Bora Bora, French Polynesia Bora Bora is a small island in the South Pacific which has been every couple’s dream romantic destination. Resorts have installed over-the-water bungalows where you can look down on the swimming fishes and clear blue water. This is the island’s most breathtaking features. However, there are plenty of other things to do here aside from relaxing on a cabana’s roof overseeing the lagoon. You can schedule a spa treatment, rent a waterbike or paddleboard or just enjoy the beach and the sun. For a really original Polynesian vacation, try to book a stay at the Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort. They are offering a few romantic packages, perfect for you and your sweetheart. The hotel is near the stunning Visit Matira beach where you can ride jet skis and make aromatic perfumes at Coqui Coqui. Paris, France You know that this city would definitely on this list. There is a good reason why they call this city as “City of Lights, Love and Dreams” and it is because it is everything a romantic can hope for. It is really easy to fall in love with this city especially when you roam around as the night slowly creeps in. The darkness, mixed with the lights from the city, absolutely adds the marvel and wonder of Paris. The Eiffel Tower’s charm is given, but other than visiting just this building, cruise along Seine and experience an unforgettable moment. As the day ends, take your time touring around its boulevards and mesmerize in the city’s alluring architecture, the friendly people and the bustling sound of the city. Visiting Paris will surely toughen the relationship between lover and singles will certainly have fun in the magical glamor of the city. Besides, when you’re in Paris there is always a chance to find romance. Kauai, Hawaii If you and your partner love soaking yourself around nature, then this place is for you. The place offers activities such as surfing, hiking and diving with breathtaking beaches and mountains as your background. You can hike along the striking trails of the Waime Canyon National Park, regarded as the Grand Canyon of the Pacific. You can ride a boat through the Na Pali Coast where the Jurassic Park movies were filmed. After a tiring day, unwind with a massage for two underneath a thatched bungalow and sip some champagne at an alfresco bar. The famous Kauai Grill is the perfect place for a romantic dinner where you can indulge in delicious steaks with impressive views of Hanalei Bay. Pai, Thailand Pai is a simple, small town located off the map of northern Thailand. It is as if the whole town conspired to make all their visitors fall in love with each other all over again. It is the best place to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved one. Even if your single, you might meet someone in here anyway.

Drive a motorbike, take a plunge in the hot springs or swim through the waterfalls, and walk around rice paddies. Just as the sun is about to set, hike to the top of Pai Canyon and watch an amazing sunset turning everything around you to gold.