Offering great culture, amazing cuisine and plenty of sailing routes, the Mediterranean is a popular choice amongst sailors of all capabilities. The Mediterranean sailing season generally runs from April until late October, as this is when the climate is warm and the winds tend to be light; making for great sailing conditions. Dream Yacht Sales has put together a selection of 7-day itineraries for various locations around the Mediterranean. From Italy’s Bay of Naples to the Cyclades Islands in Greece, these routes will allow you to see the best of the Mediterranean and discover and experience new cultures whilst avoiding the tourist traps. Naples: Phlegraean Islands Naples is the largest city in southern Italy and with a Mediterranean climate and warm waters between May and October, is a popular area to explore amongst yachters during the summer months.

Temperatures in the Bay of Naples range between 18°C (64°F) to 25°C (77°F) between May and October. Sailing conditions include a regular southwesterly breeze in the late morning through early evening during the summer. Ischia, Capria and Procida are three of the most glamorous islands across the Italian coastline and have offered the perfect island escapes for hundreds of years now and are all comprised within this itinerary. Day 1: Spend an overnight at Pozzuoli – make sure you try a classic Margherita as Naples is the birthplace of pizza.

Day 2: Head to Procida after lunch. This is the smallest island in the bay. Be sure to stroll around the colorful harbor and enjoy an aperitivo at one of the many bars. After this, sail around the coast to Vivara, which is connected to Procida by a bridge. As well as being home to a nature reserve with rare plants, rabbits and birds, the island also an unspoiled fisherman village and is ideal for visitors seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of tourists.

Day 3: When you have finished exploring all that Procida has to offer, start heading for Ischia. Ischia is renowned for its mineral springs and thermal baths that gush on the water’s edge. There is 34km of volcanic coastline to explore, with excellent views of Capri so you’ll have plenty to do during your time here.

Day 4: After exploring the blossoming landscape of Ischia and all it has to offer, sail 19 nm to Capri. Famous for being a popular holiday destination among the rich and famous, Capri has a lot to offer. Make sure you allow time to view the island’s Faraglioni rocks, visit the Blue Grotto and watch the amazing colour of the water as the sunlight hits the caves.

Day 5: Enjoy a relaxing morning and lunch in Capri before sailing back to Ischia. Head to Forio for shopping and ensure you make a visit to one of the beaches – Citara and San Francesco are both very relaxing offering great walks and views. If you have enough time, visit the Poseidon Thermal Gardens or Giardini Ravino for a fascinating walk through a variety of excotic plants and flowers.

Day 6: Sail to Pozzuoli, Naples, for your last day and enjoy time exploring Mount Vesuvius – the only active volcano in mainland Europe. Towering above Naples and Pompeii you will be able to see the Vesuvius National Park from the mountain. Should you choose to visit the National Park, you can stand on ground that was once destroyed by the disastrous eruption of AD 79.

Day 7: Disembark Croatia: Trogir, Vis, Hvar and Brac Croatia is one of Europe’s most stunning sailing grounds, with more than 1,200 islands off this part of the Adriatic coast it is a popular location to go ‘island hopping’. Sailing this multicultural region Croatia means you can explore unique waterfalls, lively ports, uninhabited islands and protected coves.

Temperatures in Croatia are governed by a Mediterranean climate in summer between 24°C (75°F) and 26°C (79°F) along the coast mid-June to mid-September, meaning you can bask in a warm, Mediterranean climate whilst exploring the Adriatic’s blue-green seas and rocky coastline. A pleasant summer wind that blows in from the sea which refreshes the air and chases away any mugginess allows for great sailing conditions. Day 1: Spend your first day exploring the preserved old town and the medieval walled city of Trogir which boasts architecture from the 13th century. Make sure you head over to the port village of Maslinica on the Island Šolta, which overlooks an archipelago of seven islands.

Day 2: After soaking up all the culture that Trogir has to offer, sail to the old fishing port of Komiža which is situated on the Island Vis. Here you can relax by exploring the pebble beaches and visiting the blue caves on Bisevo Island. Vis offers some great cuisine so make sure you visit a local restaurant in the evening for a meal.

Day 3: Spend the day walking around Vis town and exploring its 16th century villas. The island has a lush landscape that is made up of plentiful vineyards. Vis is also a popular scuba diving spot with an array of marine life; perfect for those that want to explore underwater.

Day 4: Sail over to Hvar – an island full of beautiful lavender and herbs and a destination that has a reputation for being rather upmarket. Spend the rest of the day walking around Hvar Town’s harbor, the piazza, the huge fortress that dominates the skyline. St Stephen’s Cathedral is also worth a visit as it offers unrivalled views from the bell tower.

Day 5: Sail around to the north of Hvar to Vrboska, a charming 15th century village and fishing harbours which is best known for the fortress Church of Sv. Marija (St Mary) and it’s great local wine. Spend time exploring and marvelling at the patchwork of paths and walls that cross the agricultural flats. Don’t forget to check out the beaches and canals – Vrboska is known as ‘Little Venice’ amongst many tourists.

Day 6: Set sail for the island of Brac – best known for the white-pebble beach Zlatni Rat (Golden Cape) and providing an excellent insight into authentic island life. Head over to the wonderful harbor, known as the bay of a thousand ships, where you can relax whilst enjoying fantastic local food and wine.

Day 7: Head back to Trogir to disembark. Greece: Cyclades Islands Greece; the land of ancient civilizations, sumptuous olive groves and relaxed beach life is made up of thousands of islands, all of which have their individual traditions, culture, and landscape. The Cyclades Islands make the perfect location for a sailing holiday and there are many different locations to explore. This route starts and ends at Lavrion Port and is a great option for more experienced sailors due to rock formations, narrow harbour entrances and long distances between safe ports. The weather tends to be sunny and warm with very little rain in the summer, allowing for great sailing conditions, however the Meltemi winds have the potential to make the waters quite choppy at times. Day 1: Start the journey at Lavrion Port where you can spend the day exploring historic village and eating fine local cuisine dining locally. Alternatively, you could also start this trip from Mykonos or Andros.

Day 2: Sail to Vourkari, Kea Island – known as the biggest and safest bay of the Cyclades. This is a great island to visit to avoid the bustle of tourists, allowing you and the rest of your group to explore the island’s wild beaches in a relaxed and rural ambience. There is a choice of sandy or pebbled beaches – Liparo Kampi and Spathi are all great choices. Kea is the region’s top scuba diving spot, especially for wreck diving so for those they are looking for an adrenaline filled activity, make sure to check this out.

Day 3: Set sail for Finikas, Syros Island where you can discover the impressive architecture of Ermoupolis where colorful buildings rise up into the hills. Stroll along the smart waterfront which frames cobalt waters, or head for the beaches on the west coast – Galissas and Poseidonia are popular choices.

Day 4: Head to Parikia, Paros Island, the capital and the main port of Paros island where you can spend your time swimming and sunbathing. This island is renowned for its narrow cobbled paths, old churches, small shops and array of blue and white houses in addition to its lively nightlife and plentiful opportunity for water sports.

Day 5: From Parikia you should head to the port town of Kamares, Sifnos Island, and onwards to the amazing bay at Vathi. Make sure you try the traditional food here; especially chickpea soup and fritters and check at the local workshops which sell pieces of ceramics that the island is well known for. Here you can also visit some of the best beaches that the south coast has to offer, including Platys Gialos’ long stretch of sand.

Day 6: The final location to visit is Loutra, Kythnos Island, which is known for its healing mineral springs which date back to ancient times – make sure you book in at the local spa and try its thermal baths. Kolona beach should also be on your bucket list – a sandbank connecting the island to Agios Loukas.

Day 7: Head back to Lavrion Port to disembark. Côte d’Azur: Westwards The French Riviera has long been a favorite destination of artists, writers, and celebrities, becoming a fashionable resort in the 18th century because of its long, golden beaches and nearby Provencal landscapes. If sailing in clear blue water, sunning on glorious beaches and experiencing first class cuisine and shopping whilst being surrounded by some of the best natural, cultural and historical sites in Europe, then carry on reading for an unrivalled itinerary. Day 1: Start your trip at Embiez Island – the largest island in the Embiez archipelago. This Island is perfect for both relaxing and for those that love a bit of adventure. It is a very well recognised location for yachtsmen as well as for sea lovers and divers.

Day 2: Head of to Cassis, where you will discover and the old harbor which boasts pastel-colored buildings, sidewalk cafes and plenty of restaurants. Make you way to the citadel and the charming old city where you can stroll along the narrow roads and visit the Annonciade Museum.

Day 3: Travel to Calanque de Morgiou where you will find crystal clear waters and sandy seabeds. Here you can experience a range of hiking trails or hire a bike to explore the island. Snorkelling and diving off the infamous limestone cliffs are also popular pastimes amongst visitors to the island.

Day 4: The next stop is Marseille Old Harbor – a beautiful anchorage at the North of the bay in a beach encircled with pine trees. The old port is renowned for its stylish hotels and selection of waterfront cafes and seafood restaurants. Make sure you visit the promenade for a spot of people watching, take a trip to the Museum of Old Marseille and watch the sunset over the ocean.

Day 5: From the Old Harbor head on to La Ciotat – often described as a hidden gem of the South of France. It boasts historic, yet quirky architecture and isn’t victim to huge groups of tourists as it is off the beaten track. Use your time here to relex, soak up the sun and enjoy some great food (and wine).

Day 6: Head over the Bandol – also known as Bandol wine region. During your stopover here you can visit the vineyards, discover the exceedingly fine restaurants of Bandol and take part in a spot of shopping – the perfect ending to your vacation.

Day 7: Disembark. Related posts: Why sailing is best to explore Greece’s islands When it comes to exploring the Greek Islands, Cliff Blaylock says you need a boat. He might be slightly biased,... Sailing round Tortola – well, almost Hurricane Irma devastated Tortola, leaving yachts wrecked across the island. But Claire Shefchick reports that the local yachties refused to... Himalayan high routes Ravi Shankar reaches for Nepalese skies as he treks to Ghorepani from his hometown in Pokhara.... Americans Pay the Club Med Price Jaques Behr finds Club Med charge Americans more for their holidays than travellers from Europe. They're not alone, but this... Copyright © 2019 Chloe Deans