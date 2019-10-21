When you’re booking a holiday it’s really galling to pay several thousand pounds for a pretty modest property, facelifted with a small swimming pool but lacking any sort of ‘Wow Factor’. You don’t need to spend that much more to rent a far more significant property, a building that combines history, beauty and often a touch of grandeur. Instead of spending your vacation fiddling around some pokey rented kitchen why not take a look at a better class of villas to rent, head for a bit of French luxury and stay somewhere where every selfie will scream ‘quality’ – and will probably make you an instagram star. Now there’s a new kid on the street searching out quality french villas for rent, and that’s chicvillas.com. They specialise in high-end properties, each individually inspected, that suit people who’d rather spend a bit more money and get a lot more villa, up to and including whole chateaux in France. So before you spend thousands at the bottom end of the market, check their site to see what sort of villas to rent you could, for a little bit more, aspire to. There are some fabulous examples. Take, for instance, The Spirit of Dordogne. Ignore the name, which does nothing to convey the sheer grandeur of this chateau, but just look at some of the bedrooms. There are nineteen of them, all beautifully furnished with antiques, with plenty of newly-fitted bathrooms which are a world away from the poor plumbing that used to be a feature of villas in France. The kitchen is modern and fully-fitted, there’s a formal dining room to enjoy the results and the drawing room has a grand piano in it – and is of a scale that makes it look small. There’s a swimming pool, but also – for heaven’s sake – a river, which is perfectly swimmable in a long French summer. And a word about French weather. In the UK you can’t rely on the weather, whatever the season. In France you can. I think there must be a bylaw that says summers in France must consist of an unbroken string of long sunny days, at least for the months of July and August, but often stretching much longer. So the next time you’re thinking of booking a villa in France, don’t be modest. Take a look at Chicvillas.com and see some of the stunning properties they have available to rent. You don’t get to take that many holidays in your life: for a few extra pounds you might as well make your next vacation memorable. Related posts: A recipe for choosing the perfect luxury villa in Sicily Where do travel writers choose to bring up their children? In Ros Belford's case it's the Mediterranean island of Sicily,... The best options for weekend skiing in the French Alps Sometimes it's hard to find time for a week-long ski. But with TGV and cheap flights a weekend break is... Elegant Resorts: effortless luxury holidays Forget the credit crunch. When it comes to stylish travel at the top of the market, there's one tour operator... Luxury in the Loire: what to see and do John McGill finds his tastebuds tantalised as he cruises past the elegant chateaux of the Loire valley, as he travels... Copyright © 2019 Lucy Barker