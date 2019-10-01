Responsible tourism is a tricky business. Can you really claim to be going green if you’ve got to take a flight to get to your destination? No. And we can’t pretend that flying anywhere doesn’t impact the environment, even if you are going to carbon off-set it. But the idea of responsible tourism is still incredibly important and there are so many things you can do as a tourist to be responsible when you’re travelling and to have a positive impact on the places you go. After all, experiencing the wonders of the world is what it’s all about, right? And how can we do that without helping to protect and preserve them? But while travelling responsibly is incredibly important, it’s also a bit of a struggle to know where to start, especially if you’re not used to planning a holiday with an eco-mindset. But, it’s actually really easy to be a responsible tourist, all that’s needed is a little bit of inspiration. And launching the Responsible Travel Map, that is what Travelbag wanted to give us. An interactive map of the world, the Responsible Travel Map allows users to browse different destinations across the globe, clicking on the icons to reveal different sustainable initiatives and activities they can get involved in. Whether you want to dedicate a whole week to supporting local farmers working their crops in Bali, or just a few minutes participating in a plastic clean up on the beach in Australia, there is something for everyone to get involved in. With six different categories of activities and ideas, from marine conservation to cultural learning, the world really is your oyster and you really can make a difference. But even if you’re not keen to get involved in a sustainable initiative like that or don’t have the time, the map features loads of ways you can travel responsibly without changing your itinerary. Why not do some research into ways of zero-emission sight-seeing on your city break? Paris have just introduced the carbon-neutral sea bubble for you to glide along the River Seine in, so you can admire the architecture without polluting the waterways but why not swap a taxi for one, as well, on your way to dinner? And Paris aren’t the only place to be introducing these things – why not hire an electric bike or scooter instead of a bus tour, to see the sights? It doesn’t take much to start to be a responsible traveller and with a little push in the right direction, you’ll realise how easy it is to start. So browse the map for inspiration and channel your inner Greta for your next trip away! Click here to browse the Responsible Travel Map. Related posts: Slum Tourism: it’s nothing new From the favellas of Brazil to the townships of South Africa, the poor have become a tourist attraction to rich... Medical Tourism in Europe There are many reasons to travel, and medical tourism is a growing trend. Paul Wollacombe looks at some options.... Changing a country: how tourism is twisting Cambodia Tourism is certainly helping Cambodia's fast-growing economy, and helping the country rise above its turbulent past, but Adam O'Hern finds... Echoes of genocide: tourism comes to rebuild Rwanda Just 18 years ago millions died in the Hutu/Tsutsi conflict. Jason finds Africa's youngest ghosts give him pause for thought... Copyright © 2019 Elinor Abraham