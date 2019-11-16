When one thinks of vegetarian cuisine, images of bland tofu, pasta, and kale may often come to mind. But for those who want to include varied and creative plant-based dishes in their diet while cruising, life just got a little better. Last month, Regent Seven Seas Cruises debuted an extensive array of plant-based cuisine on menus across its fleet, including over 200 gourmet plant-based items. And I was determined to try them all! Recently, I set sail on a New England/Canada/Bermuda cruise departing NYC, on a crisp, autumnal October night. I had a plan: I was going to work on my novel-in-progress, rest, eat clean healthy food, rest, eat some more. Seemed like a winning formula for a stressed-out, burnt-out Big Apple writer in search of solace, calm and healthy gourmet food. I have to admit, I was a little skeptical about the luxury cruise line’s new plant-based menu. As someone who favors vegetarian food, I am often underwhelmed when it comes to menu options while dining at non-vegetarian restaurants. But I was pleasantly surprised and impressed by the inspiring and creative plant-based menu options, beautifully presented, many dishes rivaled vegan fare of my favorite NYC restaurants. Sitting in the beautifully appointed Compass Rose Dining Room, I felt transported back to Angelika’s Kitchen, a popular NYC vegetarian restaurant that recently closed after 40 years. And I was reminded that plant-based eating can be interesting, colorful, innovative, flavorful and healthy. The new plant-based dishes, developed by Regent’s culinary leadership team under the direction of Bernhard Klotz, Regent’s vice president of Food and Beverage, were created in partnership with world-renowned chef, culinary instructor, and author Christophe Berg, a 15-year vegan. “For luxury travelers who are increasingly adding more plant-based cuisine to their meals, we’re offering even more imaginative selections of bold, flavorful appetizers, entrees and desserts with craveable tastes and mouth-watering presentations,” said Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and chief executive officer. Menu selections will highlight a range of my favorite cuisines including Italian, Greek, Middle Eastern, Thai, Mexican, to mention a few. Sample menu during my 10 day cruise: •Breakfast: Banana-Oatmeal Pancakes with Berries and Maple Syrup/Avocado Toast on Rustic Farmers Bread • Lunch: Mazza Platter with Grape Leaves and Hummus/Falafel Power Bowl with Roasted Carrots, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Assorted Greens, Olives, Capers, Mint, Parsley, Lemon-Tahini dressing, Sweet Potato Fries • Dinner: Mushroom & Spinach Crepes with Béchamel and Tomato Sauce/Vegetable Tian Tomato & Bell Pepper Coulis So I didn’t get much writing done on my retreat. But I rested, ate healthy and returned with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to eating clean, plant-based food. I can’t say that I’ve gotten much writing done since I’ve returned either. I’ve been a little busy planning my next cruise. Regent Plant-Based Menu Breakfast

• Chia Cashew Yogurt with Carrot-Hazelnut Granola, Mixed Berries and Tropical Fruits

• Chickpea Pancake with Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Harissa Sauce, Just Like Feta

• Banana-Oatmeal Pancakes with Berries and Maple Syrup

• Avocado Toast on Rustic Farmers Bread Lunch

• Sweet Potato Soup with Miso & Ginger

• Tomato Bisque with Dill

• Roasted Almond and Vegetable Soup

• Vietnamese Summer Rolls with Vegetables, Grapefruit, Coconut, Boston Lettuce, Rice Paper, Roasted Peanut Dip

• Tajin Spiced Hummus & Avocado Wrap with Boston Lettuce, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Fruit Skewer

• Osaka Power Bowl with Soba Noodles, Eggplant, Tofu, Sweet Potatoes, Edamame, Wakame Salad, Nori, Miso Sesame Dressing

• Mediterranean Bowl with Brown Rice, Beluga Lentils, Green Peas, Cauliflower, Tomato, Homemade Tzatziki, Kalamata Olives, Pita Bread, Roasted Almond-Orange Dressing

• Falafel Power Bowl with Roasted Carrots, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Assorted Greens, Olives, Capers, Mint, Parsley, Lemon-Tahini dressing

• Green Lentil Penne Pasta, Wild Mushroom Bolognese with Cashew Nuts

• “Impossible Burger” Sesame Bun, Just Like Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Skinny Fries Dinner

• Caramelized Apple Tart with Fresh Feta-Cashew Cheese, Balsamic Caramel

• Wild Mushroom Tart with Brittle Pie Crust, Mushroom Duxelles, Red Pepper Coulis

• Mulligatawny, Traditional Indian Red Lentil & Coconut Soup

• Spiced Potato & Green Pea Samosas with Tamarind Chutney

• Baked Porcini & Spinach Cannelloni, with Toasted Hazelnuts, Tomato Sauce, Béchamel

• Mushroom & Spinach Crepes, with Béchamel and Tomato Sauce

• Roasted Mushroom Stuffed Zucchini with Quinoa-Olive Salad, Pine Nut Dressing, Yellow Pepper Coulis

• Singapore Noodles, with Stir Fried Vegetables, Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Soy Sauce, Rice Vermicelli

• Green Curry Vegetable Stir Fry, with Eggplant, Oyster Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Green Peas, Jasmine Rice

• Crispy Sweet & Sour Vegetables with Tofu, Cashew and Sesame Seeds Desserts

• Summer Berry Pudding Chantilly

• Basil Scented Fruit Minestrone, Lemon Sorbet

• Peach and Blueberry Cobbler with Cornmeal-Almond Topping

• Pear Williams & Rosemary Sorbet

• Lime-Vodka Sorbet

Copyright © 2019 Jill Rachel Jacobs