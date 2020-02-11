When you hire a caravan, you are limitless: you can travel anywhere you want to. The caravan is gaining increased popularity among travellers, especially when it comes to rentals. This holds true due to two factors: freedom of travel and the combination with air travel. Far from home but with all comfort you need Caravan hire used to be something that happened in the UK. You would rent a caravan and drive it down to Spain or another Mediterranean country to enjoy the sun and food there. Another option is driving without a caravan and then hire one once you arrive in the South of Europe. Hereby you do have your flexibility and do not have the burden of maintaining and storing a caravan somewhere. Inter-continental caravan hire What we now see happening is people that take an inter-continental flight and then hire a caravan. Good examples of this are holidays to the United States and Australia. Although the distance is significant, people like the means of day-to-day travel to be similar within Europe. With the vast nature parks that the continents offer, a caravan offers all comfort wherever you go. Consideration points when hiring a caravan When you are planning to travel, take into account what you want to do. If you want to travel from place to place, it could make more sense to hire a motorhome. Here you have both the car and stay in one. When you hire a caravan when traveling overseas, you do need to hire a car as well. This can be beneficial if you want to stay at a single place or just a handful of them. Once you have set-up your caravan, you can then go by car to visit all the spots you want to. Determine the number of people and comfort Once you have decide you want to hire a caravan, you can determine the desired size. An average caravan can carry two to four people. There is a two-person bed available and the dinner table can be transformed to a bed also. When you travel with more people, you should consider to take a larger caravan with you. Storage space is another item that should be considered. If you want to take a lot of stuff with you, there should be space available to keep it. This of course varies if you travel by plane first, as you are then likely to bring less items. Then the level of comfort you want to have. There are very luxurious caravan hire companies out there, offering showers and ovens with them. You should consider if you need these additional elements and want to pay the price for it. On the other hand, these luxurious additions can also save you money as you do not need to go out for food or showering. Author Bio: Rajhu S Goraai is a Passionate Stock and Commodity Researcher. Travel addict and Photographer. Owner at Leading Business Blog. Connect him on Linkedin. Related posts: One gypsy caravan and a couple of Somerset ciders Sophie McGovern sets out in rural England to discover the realities of living in a traditional bow-top caravan. It turns... Pembrokeshire Caravan Trippin’ If you land in England, go west. Tez Plavenieks hooks up his caravan and surf boards and drives into Wales.... The great British caravan holiday: is this the year for summer? 2014 has been great for UK stay-at-homers: The weather has, till recently, been great and they've sneered at the fly-to-Florida... Towed towards adventure: have caravan, may travel Though they don't get a very good press, caravans offer great freedom and flexibility to take long journeys through expensive... Copyright © 2020 Rajhu S Goraai