When it comes to leisure, the French display a certain je ne sais quoi. They've perfected the art of embracing exciting activities while dismissing workaday worries with a carefree Gallic shrug. And if you're yearning for a holiday with a difference this year, perhaps there's nothing more refreshing than an awesome snowsports adventure in the French Alps? Whether you prefer skiing or snowboarding, watching the sun rise over the crystalline mountains as you sip your morning coffee, conquering the slopes during the day and embracing après ski ambience in the evenings equals the blissful break you need. France is home to the world's three largest ski resorts, Paradiski, Les Trois Vallees and Les Portes du Soleil, while the Chamonix Valley is rated by many in the know as the best freeride ski resort on the planet. But before you throw caution to the Alpine wind and rush to book tickets, there's some planning to take care of first. Pick the perfect ski season Depending on the composition of your group, you might need to plan your French snowsports holiday around work and school commitments – but it's also crucial to capitalise on the best seasonal weather conditions. The first snow typically arrives in the Alps in late November or early December, with the majority of resorts opening around the middle of the latter month. Naturally, this means that Christmas is an excellent time for a family snowsports holiday, as it combines ideal skiing and snowboarding weather with the magic of spending the festive season snuggled up in a cosy chalet. And if you're a British family bound for the Alps after Christmas and New Year, chalk your calendar for the half-term school holiday period in mid-February – it coincides with the midway point of the season and a quality snow base has usually developed. Meanwhile, if you're teaching small children to ski for the first time, the milder weather and superb snow in March is recommended, but conditions can decline as you move into Easter and April. If you want the latest, detailed information on conditions in ski resorts in the Alps and elsewhere, Snow Forecast is a superb resource to check out. Book a package trip If organising flights, accommodation, lift and ski resort passes, clothing and equipment while keeping your party fed, watered and entertained feels like a tall order, perhaps you should consider booking a snowsports package holiday? For instance, snowsports specialists like NUCO Travel can design tailor-made ski holidays for any size or type of group, with deals including accommodation, lift passes and extras like meals, ski hire and ski lessons. Furthermore, many package providers are snowsports enthusiasts themselves and can provide insider information and insights from staff who work in your chosen resorts, so for a hassle-free holiday with pro tips to help you enjoy the powder to the maximum, it's a savvy option. So voila – these tips on how to organise a fabulous snowsports holiday will help you make the very best of the beautiful French Alps.