Central Asia

Bhutan, also known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon, is a country between India and China. It is a Buddhist monarchy and is known for its monasteries, fortresses (also called dzongs), and breathtaking varied landscapes of mountains, plains, and valleys. It is on the eastern edge of the Himalayas, which allows for scenic beauty. More than economic production, the people of Bhutan focus on their happiness. Tradition and culture are also carefully preserved and honored. These contribute to making Bhutan an inviting place to visit, and tourists have been drawn in to rest in its peacefulness. Some of the must-see places in Bhutan The Buddha Dordenma is the largest Buddha statue in world. It is located on a hill in the Kuenselphodrang Nature Park in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan. It is 169 feet in height, and it carries more than a million miniature Buddhas in its chest. You can also visit the National Memorial Chorten, a Buddhist shrine. Also in Thimphu is the Motithang Takin Preserve is where you can see the national animal of Bhutan, the takin, which looks a combination of a cow and a goat. In the city of Paro, there is the Paro Taktsang (Tiger's Nest Temple), which is a monastery and heritage site. It is situated on the mountainside and surrounded by rainforests and is a popular tourist spot. Visitors must go on a short hike to reach this place. The Chakhar Lakhang is another shrine located on a plateau overlooking a river; it has a museum of religious and antique artifacts. There are other localities in Bhutan with notable dzongs, such as in Punakha, which sits between two rivers. Here, adventurous tourists can go water rafting on the rivers Mo and Pho. The best way to see Bhutan Tourism in Bhutan is geared towards high-expense and low-impact tourists, in an effort to conserve their environment. Tourists are required to pay up to $250 daily for accommodations, food, and travel. If you plan on visiting Bhutan, your trip must be planned and organized with an authorized agency. Seeing Bhutan on a motorcycle tour, as with Vintage Rides, which offer real road trips is the best way to see Bhutan. A motorcycle tour offers an excitement like no other. Imagine yourself riding through the lush green valleys, wind in your hair, and the mountains beckoning to you. What an adventure! On a motorcycle, you get to experience Bhutan's cliffs, breathtaking vistas, bumpy dirt roads, twists and curves, and uphill terrain. You also have more opportunities to interact with the locals in their small villages, enjoy their happy company, and immerse yourself in their food and culture. Because you are traveling with a tour group, you are with like-minded adrenaline-seeking people, the itinerary is organized, and you learn more and better appreciate Bhutan. Most importantly, the motorcycle is well-maintained and safe for long travels, such as the Royal Enfield, and your tour guide can remind you of traffic regulations and safety precautions. So, when are you going on this once-in-a-lifetime experience?