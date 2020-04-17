Travel beauty products should be carefully selected before travelling to have enough space for souvenirs and new finds from your trip. The surest way to ensure you have all your beauty essentials is to pack small quantities of products. This way, it’s hard to compromise your daily beauty routine even when travelling for weeks. 1. Makeup bag Essentials When travelling your makeup bag should fit in all your travel beauty products. These products include: Primer

Foundation

Makeup brushes

Eyeliner

Mascara

Setting spray

Moisturiser

Brow pencil

Powder or translucent powder

Concealer

A palette of blush highlighter and bronzer all in one

Eye shadow palette that has a basic brown and beige colours

Eyelash curler 2. Fragrance Travel with a small size refillable perfume container. For example the Dior J'adore perfume comes with a tiny travel size refillable container. It is refillable and portable. 3. Travel with a sleep mask Sleep masks make sleeping easier so travel with it. But, normal sleep masks can be uncomfortable and it can push down on eyelashes. Hollowed out sleep masks are better and they are amazing. It is easier to fall asleep in them because they keep it dark, comfortable and don't push down on eyelashes. To get a good sleep on a long haul flight, take your sleep mask with you. 4. Hand Sanitizer Travel with two hand sanitizers if you have free space in your liquids bag. Pack a spray and gel sanitizer for your hands. Aeroplane seats are dirty and are crawling with germs in every single part. So before you settle down on your seat, make sure to spray some antibacterial onto the back of the seat and the tray area. It will help you feel better and safe. 5. Lotion and Lip Balm The air gets so dry when travelling. Travel with lip balm close by (in your hand luggage) to avoid chapped lips. Also, so that you can keep applying whenever necessary. For many people, lotion is everything. Skin lotion is your best defence against dry skin, especially if you are travelling to a location with low humidity. Some people have on their office desks 3 different bottles of lotion including a small travel size hand cream, body lotion, and a hand cream tub. It is a matter of necessity. One of the first things that should go into your makeup travel bag is a travel size hand cream/ lotion. Sunscreen, razor, deodorant, sheet mask, and makeup remover can be added if you have more room in your travel bag. It's advisable to travel light and comfortable. Only pack what you need, especially when it comes to your beauty products. You do not necessarily have to travel with full bottles of your makeup and beauty essentials, especially if you are not going to be away for a long time. Get small containers and refillable tubes to store your liquid products such as hand lotion, sleep mask, and hand sanitizers. And if you are looking for a website to shop for beauty products before your next trip, visit fotopharmacy.com. You are sure to enjoy your trip.