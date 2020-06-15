For many, the end of lockdown will signal a chance to pursue those lifelong dreams you’ve been putting off. And if you’ve always fantasised about moving abroad, you may already have started making plans for the journey of a lifetime. There’s a lot to consider when it comes to making such a major change, and as a parent, how your kids will process the new can be make-or-break. Many kids will be excited at the prospect, and see it as a new adventure, but others will be more resistant to leave behind their school, family and friends. Luckily, there are steps you can take to help your child adjust to the idea of moving away. Check out these 5 tips that will hopefully make the transition a little easier for your family. 1. Tell them ahead of time This is a major life change for you and them, and it’s not something anyone wants sprung on them at the last minute. Give them plenty of time to get used to the idea, ask any questions they need to, and prepare themselves mentally for the future. 2. Help them stay in touch When your child is worried about moving to a new school, your first instinct might be to reassure them that they’ll make new friends once they’re settled in. And while it’s important for them to hear that, remember that they already have friendships at home that they don’t want to lose. For teens, social media is a great way to stay in touch. But if your child isn’t old enough for that yet, there are still many ways to keep contact with a little supervision from yourself. 3. Teach them the language If you ever had to move schools as a kid, you’ll know that it’s frightening enough without facing a language barrier too. Rather than letting them start from scratch, give them a head start from home. Services like Teachers To Your Home have dedicated tutors who can teach your child a diverse array of languages at all levels for all purposes, not just academic. Not only will learning a language help your child feel more prepared, but it gives the learner a great sense of achievement at any age. 4. Do some research When you tell your child that you’re moving abroad, the prospect of going somewhere they know little to nothing about can be frightening. Help them learn more about their new home before they get there by researching aspects like the culture, the food and popular local activities. A little more information will help them feel prepared as they face the new challenges ahead. 5. Tell the Truth Be positive about the move but be honest with your child too. Don’t try and sugar-coat it – they know it won’t be easy. They need to know that you’re really listening to their concerns. Make sure they know they can talk to you about anything that’s scaring them whilst being optimistic and reassuring them. We hope these tips help your family to adjust as you begin the next exciting chapter in your lives. Related posts: What to prepare if you are planning to travel and live abroad There's a world of adventure out there. But sometimes you have to be practical. Lucy Barker says that just occasionally... USA most popular destination for Brits moving abroad Adventurous Brits keep one eye open for opportunities overseas. Matt Fielding unveils new research that reveals where they'd choose to... An Introduction to Teaching English Abroad Teaching English as a Foreign Language can be an excellent way to earn money while travelling. Chris Rowlands gives a... Five convincing reasons to sponsor a Zambian child Karen Beattie introduces Project Luangwa, a ground-breaking charity working in one of Zambia's most beautiful parks. This is a way... Copyright © 2020 Lucy Barker