The gambling industry in South Africa is going through its most successful period ever, and the number of high-quality land-based casinos continues to grow. Gambling is, without any doubt, one of the most popular leisure activities in South Africa. People often spend entire weekends in luxurious casino resorts throughout the country. On top of that, many worldwide famous gamblers come from this southernmost African state. Over the last few years, we have also witnessed a spike in the popularity of online gambling platforms. Online casinos attract thousands of new players each week, often stealing a significant portion of customers from their brick-and-mortar counterparts. While this is a trend that’s going to continue in the future, land-based casinos are far from extinction, and they still represent a sustainable business model. In this review, we bring you the list of the five most visited, luxurious land-based casinos in South Africa. Even though some of them don’t even have ‘casino’ in their names and seem more like exotic holiday resorts, their popularity comes primarily from the wide variety of games of luck they offer to their adventurous visitors. So take a look! Montecasino Located only 30 minutes from the OT Tambo International Airport, Montecasino is probably the most popular casino establishment in Johannesburg. It offers a large casino floor together with luxurious rooms and entertainment for visitors of all ages. Should you decide to take a break and forget about casino games for a while, you can take part in various sporting activities, see one of the many shows or concerts happening nearby, or have a drink in a nightclub. Montecasino irresistibly resembles a medieval Tuscan village and stands for a place that never sleeps. Every year, it attracts more than 9 million visitors, and it’s perfect for both business and family meetings. The number of top-level casino games available is unprecedented, and the service deserves its current five-star rating. If you’re after a unique gambling experience, Montecasino won’t disappoint you. Grand West Casino Located near the city centre, Grand West Casino is one of the main attractions for tourists in Cape Town. On its main floor, you can try your luck on more than 2,500 slot machines and approximately 70 casino tables. All the most popular casino games are available, and it shouldn’t take you too long to find the one you like the most. The atmosphere is highly engaging, so don’t be surprised if you lose track of time. On top of all that, Grand West Casino offers a whole host of other, equally interesting activities you can participate in throughout the day. Whenever you get tired of betting, you can enjoy a live music concert or a nightclub party. If you don’t feel like neglecting your exercise routine, a wide variety of sporting activities are at your disposal. Once hunger kicks in, top-tier restaurants are within walking distance, offering delicious dishes from all corners of the world. Sun City Existing for more than 50 years, Sun City is the synonym for fun and high-quality entertainment in the North West province. Ever since it was founded in 1970, it continues to attract millions of visitors each year and is one of the most popular weekend destinations in the city of Rustenburg. The casino is surrounded by four five-star hotels, an 18-hole golf course, a luxurious country club, and many other entertainment venues. Wild Coast Resort & Casino Situated on the outskirts of Johannesburg, Wild Coast Resort & Casino is one of the most luxurious destinations in the entire country. It is also about 30 minutes away from Durban, so it regularly attracts many visitors from both cities. The resort faces the Pacific Ocean, and the two rivers that surround it make it a perfect place for all lovers of nature. When it comes to its casino offer, things are equally as good. Wild Coast Resort & Casino offers an extensive selection of casino games including about 500 slot machines and 16 casino tables. You can enjoy everything from well-known classics like blackjack, roulette, and poker, to some games that only recently became popular in South Africa like baccarat and keno. The Boardwalk Casino With more than 140 luxurious rooms, a wide variety of engaging casino games, and the exotic scenery of the Nelson Mandela Bay, the Boardwalk Casino is by far the most exclusive gambling destination in the Port Elizabeth area. Its main floor offers 24 casino tables and approximately 900 slot machines that you can enjoy around the clock in both smoking and non-smoking sections. The Boardwalk Casino also has a special VIP program for the most dedicated bettors who are often rewarded for their loyalty. They get to gamble in special VIP rooms and private lounges, where all sorts of additional perks are available. If you’re looking for an inspiring gambling environment, where every bet is a new chance to score a big win, the Boardwalk Casino is the best choice you can make. Conclusion As you can see, South Africa has a lot to offer if you’re looking for a great place to wind down and have a fun time. So, while land-based casinos in South Africa are still going strong, there will always be options for those who aren’t willing to travel too far. If you prefer your casino experience from the comfort of your own home, look no further than the Best South African No Bonuses this country has to offer. There’s much still to experience in physical venues but, in the meantime, you might as well try it for yourself online – it can still be just as fun! Related posts: Top destinations for a casino holiday Las Vegas is not the only place with casinos. Copyright © 2020 Paul Woollacombe