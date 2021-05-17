Days spent enjoying the sea breeze, fruity cocktails, and care-free vibes are nearly upon us. Are you ready? Whether enjoying a staycation or planning to travel far and wide, getting your holiday wardrobe ready now will help to save stress further down the line. From choosing luxury swimwear brands right through to designer luggage, there’s plenty of things to look about. Jet off with these vacation outfits ideas for summer 2021. White Maxi Dress And Statement Sunglasses First outfit suggestion; try pairing a white maxi dress with chic sunglasses. Heading off on holiday without a maxi dress is almost a fashion crime – they are perfect for both the day and evening, and super easy to style, too. A white or bright-colored dress is the ideal sidekick to have with you for any summer getaway. Besides the fact that it stops your clothes from absorbing heat, a white dress always compliments perfectly sun-kissed skin. For gents, a pair of white shorts or pants with a brightly colored shirt is the way to go. Complete your outfit with a pair of killer sunglasses, and you’ll be ready to hit the beach. You can almost picture it now, can’t you? Cropped Top With Shorts And Sandals Expect to see a lot of lace-up sandals this summer. If you love these sandals, try combining them with a cropped top and pair of shorts to give you that casual summer feel. Put on your favorite luxury swimwear underneath this combination and change when you get to the beach or poolside. You can decide to rock the outfit alone if you want. Whatever you choose, you’ll be sure to look vacation ready. Loose-Fitting Denim Shorts And Sandals Shorts are great for holiday; they’re easy to chuck on and keep your legs cool in the summer heat. To remain looking stylish when wearing shorts, opt for denim ones. Denim shorts can be taken from day to night, eliminating the need to worry too much about an outfit change. Denim also works well with many colours and materials, giving you full freedom to mix and match your looks. Colorful Mini Dress Paired With White Sneakers Like we mentioned earlier, summer offers the best time to show off those white or brightly coloured clothes. A colorful or floral mini dress will help you do just that. For your daily walks around town, you can pair your colorful floral outfit with a pair of white sneakers. Adding white sneakers to a colorful dress will give a sharp contrast and transform your outfit into a fun and lively combination. Denim Skirt With A Scarf Or Straw Hat Paired with a denim skirt, scarves and straw hats combine to create a signature summer vacation look. The long scarf always ends up creating a beautiful contrast with the short denim skirt, giving you a relaxed and yet ready-for-fun vibe. Another thing you should not forget is a woven bag, especially if you expect to spend long hours at the beach. Your bag will contain all your skin essentials while at the beach, so you don’t need to keep running back and forth to your car or hotel room. Plus, the woven bag will match perfectly with your straw hat. It’s a vacation-win, that’s for sure. Related posts: Vacation in Tel Aviv: meet the city of summer Israel is often in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Paul Woollacombe says that in holiday season it can... A jet-lagger’s guide to Paris by night France's capital is wasted on the dormant, and welcomes those who won't - or can't - go to sleep. Marsha... 5 great places to unwind on your vacation leave Time for travel and Paul Woollacombe has found the best options.... A unique Balinese vacation The Indonesian island of Bali is perhaps best known for its beaches. Melissa Davis leaves the coast and heads for... Copyright © 2021 Lucy Barker