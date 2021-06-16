If you are looking for spending your holidays in Africa among the wildlife and nature, Kenya is a great choice, especially due to the excursions on safari and the healthy national park of the nation. In fact, you might even experience a blend of various cultures upon your visit to the country where you can also go for a multi-day trek, beach relaxation, and other excursions. Also, if you have a visa to Kenya from UK, you could not be more excited than this. Therefore, when it comes down to finally deciding your itinerary and concluding the number of days that will be sufficient for your stay in the country, it becomes difficult. Well, we believe that 7 days in the country are enough. Still don’t believe it? We have got various kinds of itineraries that you may consider for your 7-day trip to Kenya. Itinerary #1: Tanzania and Kenya Wildlife Safari If you are a traveller who is interested in viewing a great amount of wildlife in two neighbouring nations, you will definitely love this itinerary that has a fast pace. Day 1 Arrive in Nairobi and spend the overnight here. You may view daily performance like dance and drums. You should also consider visiting the Bomas of Kenya. Day 2 Conservation and Cultural Tour in Nairobi with a safari in Nairobi National Park. You may spend the overnight here in the city. During this day, you can take a safari in Nairobi National Park while seeing giraffes and baby elephants. Day 3 Take a flight to Kilimanjaro International Airport for Tarangire National Park in Tanzania. You may go for a game drive amongst warthogs, giraffes, buffaloes, and elephants along with certain predators such as hyenas, leopards, and lions. Day 4& 5 Go to Serengeti National park through Olduvai Gorge. Your 4th and 5th day will be dedicated to these game drives. This park is home to a great number of wildlife species such as lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, and buffaloes along with over 500 species of birds including secretary birds, marabou storks, crowned cranes, and ostriches. Day 6 Go for a game drive in Ngorongoro Crater in Karatu, which is on the list of UNESCO and has a history of a natural phenomenon formation that comprised the explosion of a giant volcano. This place is currently home to buffalo, wildebeests, and many more species. Day 7 On your final day, depart back to Kenya by flying to Nairobi. Prior to this, you may look for a local cooperative that mends accessories and homewares of high quality from materials that have been recycled. Itinerary #2:Beach Honeymoon and Kenya Safari If you are in the country with your partner, and even better, on a honeymoon as a newly wedded couple, this itinerary cannot get better. Day 1 On this day, you arrive in Nairobi, where you will be beginning your trip by simply spending freetime with your partner. You may hang around your lodge and take a rest for the remaining holidays that you are to spend. Day 2 This day will be great with the help of a private guide, who will make you visit David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage and then the Giraffe Centre. You may also pay a visit to a local school in the city and play along with the children. Day 3 On this day, you will be taking off to Tsavo West National park, where you would have lunch and go for a safari in a Landcruiser that has an open-top. The birdlife, swamps, hot springs, and lakes of the park will mesmerize you. Day 4, 5 and 6 You will be transferring to Diani Beach Resort and majorly spending your day without any particular activities. This beach is at the Indian Ocean and will offer you the perfect three relaxation nights, excursions, and watersports. Among the several resorts, one of the best ones provides Arabic antiques and Swahili architecture. Here, you can opt for a suite that consists of a panoramic terrace and a private Jacuzzi so you can relax while viewing the panoramic views around you at the beach. Day 7 You will be departing from Diani Beach to fly to Nairobi in order to depart Kenya. The Bottom Line Kenya is a country in Africa that has got a lot to offer when it comes to spending holidays or going for a vacation. Not only do these offerings depend on your days regarding the visit to the country but also on the kind of trip you are looking for. Whether it is a trip full of adventure and wildlife or one for spending your honeymoon, Kenya has got it all. Based on the above-mentioned itineraries, you can decide which one you may opt for based on your needs. 