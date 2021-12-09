Finding a parking space in any major city across the country has become an enormous challenge, not to mention expensive. Most people waste a lot of time and money trying to find suitable parking in the city. Some even leave home early to avoid traffic and get good parking spots near their offices or businesses. Since parking on the street is not an option (because of the no parking zones, heavy fines, and restricted access), there is a need to find a parking space. In most places across the UK, most people have started using online apps like Your Parking Space and booking their parking spaces from the convenience of their smartphones and handheld devices. This app is exceptionally user-friendly and allows users to control their parking bookings’ times, days, or months. Most of the parking spaces are privately owned and do not fall under municipal jurisdiction. These parking spaces are safe, secure, and the booking can easily be extended as per requirement. Let us look at some ways you can find parking anywhere. Technology: Parking technology is your best friend. Booking a monthly parking space is the best, most cost-efficient option in the UK. Reserved parking spaces are excellent for familiarizing yourself with the daily driving hiccups, avoiding traffic timings, setting up a schedule, and parking as per requirement. Many businesspersons travelling to and from work do not need a parking space for the same time each day. For such people, reserving hourly or on the days they travel is ideal. Doing this saves time in searching for a spot and money spent on parking meters. There is no point driving around searching for a space when you can easily reserve a spot in advance with YourParkingSpace. Sit and Wait: Sitting in the car and waiting for a space to open up is the oldest trick in the book. If you have a lot of time to kill and don’t mind waiting in the car, this is the best bet. Many people do not like to leave their parking spaces because they feel territorial about the place. There is no reasoning behind this, except that the space is hard to find, and in case they need to go back again, they might not have it available. Unfortunately, there is nothing to do about it. You will have to sit in the car and wait patiently, show no signs of aggression, and be on the safer side. To get the parking faster, it is best not to make your presence felt at all. An excellent way to do this is to look like you’re busy on your mobile phone and are waiting for someone. Keep Circling Around: Constantly circling around a parking lot isn’t glamorous, but it is effective. While circling the streets and blocks for parking, you should keep an eye on the maps to avoid traffic congestions and instead use small streets and by-lanes. You should also be alert about controlled access roads and entryways since you may incur a fine. Cruising around the block searching for parking isn’t helpful, considering the fuel waste and the drop in speed limit. Moving while searching for a parking space contributes to several accidents and may cost higher in the long term. It is best to circle the block and park as soon as you see a spot to avoid mishaps and accidents. Find a Pay-and-Park: Parking lots are some of the most affordable options in any city in the UK. If you cannot reserve a parking space, it is best to find a parking garage or lot and park for a few hours. While most travellers in the UK still park in public parking lots and walk to their destination, it is not always a cheap monthly affair. If you need a one-off parking space, then you can opt for the parking lot. However, if you’re looking at monthly options to park your vehicle, the charges may be high (even with a discount). It is best to book an online monthly parking space closer to your destination at a lesser cost than paying higher and then walking for over 8 – 10 minutes daily. You may also be inconvenienced since the parking space isn’t reserved; it is only made available when you reach. The downside is that you may get a parking space in an inconvenient part of the parking lot. While there are several ways to get a parking space, your best bet is to book a parking space online and avoid the stress and tension of searching for a spot. Related posts: Booking holiday parking online saves time and money Getting to any UK airport by public transport is invariably expensive, uncomfortable and stressful. Paul Woollacombe says the easiest way... The Perils of Parking in Porto Arrive with a car in any city in Portugal and you're likely to become a key part of the local... Airport Etiquette – master the art As air travel disintegrates into a crazed welter of free-market obfuscation and random security checks, it's more important than ever... The secrets of cheap travel It's common to look for cheap air fares online. But William David says that for getting around the UK by... Copyright © 2021 Lucy Barker