Parksville, British Columbia: it’s all about the wood

In April 2022 as the pandemic health restrictions in British Columbia were easing, we decided to make a short trip to Parksville, a seaside community, on the sheltered east coast of Vancouver Island. Despite the less than Spring-like weather we discovered a multitude of activities to enjoy.

The day dawned cool, dull and grey but all was not lost. We headed towards the small community of Errington. Set in eight spacious acres the North Island Wildlife Discovery Centre was established in 1984. It is home to more than 60 resident, non-releasable animals as well as many who will eventually return to their natural habitat. Those in residence on the day of our visit included eagles, a grey-eared and a snowy owl, bears, a turkey vulture and a blind raven. The site also features a replica of a Mounted Police cabin, a small lake, a garden of native plants, whimsical wood carvings and a 40-foot long First Nations canoe.

Tickets in hand we entered the facility through the Museum of Nature. Lifelike replicas of animals indigenous to the West Coast were attractively displayed here including several species of raptors, black and brown bears and mountain lions. Once outside, a talkative little duck welcomed us with his loud and cheery quack, quack, quack. Nearby a docent was feeding a wounded eagle its daily treats. In order to retain the eagle’s trust, these two spend time together every day. When found the eagle had a broken leg and an injured wing. The resident vet mended its leg but the damaged wing could not be repaired. As a result despite the eagle’s inherent wildness, for its own safety, it will always remain in captivity. Moving on we made our way to a large barn with one-way viewing glass. Here three injured birds in various stages of recovery were being housed until fully rehabilitated and able to return to the wild.

Our next encounter was with a bear cub. Lying outside his den was a volunteer patiently enticing this shy animal to show his face by plying him with some tasty morsels. Not everyone was so fascinated. A very young lad was definitely more interested in a nearby mud puddle. Over the years, the centre has been able to return many black bears, often equipped with radio collars, to their native environment.

Cathedral Grove, home to a magnificent stand of old-growth trees, was next on our day’s agenda. We strolled through the network of trails under a tree canopy rising up to 80 metres. On the forest floor were fallen leaves, trees and branches as well as a variety of fungi, ferns, moss, grasses and sedges. Delicate tendrils of lichen dripped from the tree branches. Gazing ever upward, we felt diminished under the towering Douglas fir, Western Hemlock, Grand fir and Western Red Cedar trees, the largest of which has inhabited this earth for up to 800 years old. However, many took root over three centuries ago when a fire raged through the temperate rainforest. Along the trail are a number of annotated signs. The one describing the Western Red Cedar revealed that its grey stringy bark and long sweeping branches are distinguishing features. In addition it has a natural preservative that make its wood resistant to decay.

There was just one more place we wanted to explore. Called the Hole in the Wall, it’s a short hike to a disused drainage channel. In the 1960s, a large hole was drilled through the solid rock to make way for a pipeline to provide fresh water to nearby Port Alberni. There is little to mark the trailhead other than a small handmade, wooden sign affixed to one of the trees. The downhill forested walk only took 15 20 minutes. We encountered just one steeper section which can be quite slippery when wet. At trail’s end we discovered a quiet, peaceful oasis where the creek flows through the hole and down into the crystal clear pool below. In warmer days, it is a popular place for a dip and a cool-down. At times, water can gush through this opening but on the day of our visit there was just a gentle trickle of water.

The next day the sun decided to show its face. We headed out for our customary early morning stroll along the Waterfront Walkway that borders Parksville Bay. At this time of year flocks of Brant Geese congregate in the salt water shallows just offshore. We enjoyed watching them search for herring eggs and other aquatic vegetation. They rest and feed here before continuing their journey to their northern nesting grounds. This attractive little goose has a black head, white neck markings and a rich brown body brightening to white under its short tail. From all accounts they are extremely sensitive to any disturbance. Consequently, regulatory signs restrict dog-walking on some of the local beaches during this annual migration.

Heading for home once more, we stopped at the Malahat Skywalk, Vancouver Island’s newest tourist attraction. Close to the entrance was a fascinating piece of artwork sculpted from a tangle of tree roots. We followed an elevated wooden walkway to a spiral ramp. On either side were tall fir and arbutus trees or Pacific madrone, with their trademark orange bark. To reach the viewing platform atop the 40-metre tower, we wound our way up a gentle slope. From this high vantage point, we had spectacular views across the Salish Sea to Mt. Baker in Washington State, the Gulf Islands and the Saanich Peninsula. An adventure net attracts the young-at-heart. Several bodies were stretched out on this sturdy lattice rope platform. Some were lying flat looking skyward to the treetops; others were gazing downward to the tower’s wood and metal structure. Descending the ramp we stopped at the entrance to the 20-metre spiral slide. Here tourists were lining up for a nerve tingling ride. Attentive staff provided each “victim” with a sliding mat and imparted sage words of advice. The adventurer of the moment then disappeared into the enclosed metal tube, perhaps one metre in diameter. A gentle shove from behind and it was off into the void! Accompanied by much whooping and hollering, in less than 10 seconds, the victim would emerge victorious at the base. Many immediately climbed back up again to repeat this obviously exhilarating experience. Not for me though. I was quite happy to be an observer.

Our two-day visit only enabled us to experience a sampling of the area’s interesting attractions. Next time, we may take a guided tour of the Horne Lake Caves, taste the local craft beer and visit the botanical gardens. The possibilities seem endless.