Staying in a Furnished Apartment for your vacation in the USA

If you are planning a longer trip to the USA then you need to investigate your accommodation options well in advance. Perhaps you are visiting family or doing a once in a life time trip – either way you are going to be looking at different options. Furnished apartments are a great choice for a long stay and you can find them everywhere across the United States. They give you the chance to do self catering, have more space for your family and sometimes fantastic amenities such as gyms or swimming pools!

New Hampshire is a popular place for visitors especially in the autumn or fall when people go to see the incredible change in leaf colours in this beautiful part of New England. Many people base themselves on the coast too and in places like Manchester. So where do you look when you want to get a short-term place to reside that’s safe, convenient, and affordable in Manchester NH? The answer to that question is Churchill Apartments!

With Churchill, you get some of the best-furnished apartments Manchester NH has, which have every amenity you require in your unit and are priced fairly. Here are some apartments in Manchester to add to your checklist and consideration if you are planning to move there soon.

1. Countryside Village Along 60 Village Circle Way in Manchester, New Hampshire 03102

Just like the name hints, this is an apartment that has a very green environment with trees all over the place, making it suitable for you to take a walk or even give your pet a walk in the local environment.

Amenities in The Building

The amenities within the apartment include a clubhouse, a health club, a tennis court, a basketball court, a swimming pool, a sun deck, a storage room, a steam room, a picnic area with BBQ provision, and a safe garage parking.

Amenities in Each Unit

Each one of the units in the apartments is stocked with a fully equipped kitchen with a tea kettle, cookware set, microwave, napkins, and stainless steel appliances.

Also, the bedrooms have beds with headboards and mattresses, pillowcases, cotton blankets, lamps and nightstands, and much more.

2. Waterford Place Apartments Along 1 Waterford away in Manchester, New Hampshire 03102

This is another beautifully landscaped apartment in the heart of nature.

Amenities in The Building

The amenities available to all the residents in the apartment are a clubhouse, a business center, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a health club, and garage parking.

Amenities in Each Unit

Every unit is fully furnished with a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The dining area has a big LCD TV, digital cable, cordless telephones, and free local phone service.

The cleaning package includes a broom, laundry basket, dustpan, vacuum, and an iron as well as an ironing board. Other complimentary features are garbage bags, popcorn, and bath products, among many other features.

3. The 6 North Apartments Along 855 Candia Road in Manchester, New Hampshire 03109

This is a classy apartment with luxurious finishes and a interior decorated style.

Amenities in The Building

The available amenities for you to enjoy once you become a resident are a health club, an outdoor lounge area fitted with a kitchen and BBQ grills, and a clubhouse.

Amenities in Each Unit

Every unit has hoard wood flooring in all rooms, spacious closets, a fully equipped kitchen, and a fully equipped bathroom with a hairdryer. The living rooms have cocktail tables, end tables, lamps, and chairs or sofas with loveseats. You will definitely be comfortable during your stay here.

These are some of the many awesome apartments you get with Churchill Furnished Apartments.

What to Keep in Mind When Making Business Travels

When you are traveling for business you will simply want to look for accommodation that makes it convenient for you to live comfortably and travel without problems and to be able to do your work at a table rather than on your hotel bed and perhaps even hold meetings with colleagues.

Here are some factors to keep in mind when looking for a place to rent during your business travel.

More Living Space

Most hotel rooms provide limited space for a lower price and more space with hefty price tags. If you want to have the comfort of enjoying a huge space but for a pocket-friendly price, furnished apartments for rent might make a good choice.

Assuming you are going to have days when you will be working from the place you are staying while other days you are on the move, getting a place that’s cozy and offers you the big space, peace, and calm you need is crucial.

You want to have a private balcony where you can take your laptop with you and type away as you enjoy the breath of fresh air and awesome views of the neighborhood you are in.

Accessibility to Public Transport

The last thing you want to have is an apartment that is located a long way away from your meetings so that you have to spend extra money just to get to places.

Saving money is good and one of the ways you can do that is by looking for apartments that are only minutes away from the major public transport stations, whether it is a train station, bus station, or an airport.

Living close to the station helps you to not only save on the traveling cost but also reduce the amount of time wasted as you need to get to the places you are needed.

Easy Check-ins and Check-outs

One of the most irritating things to any person with a busy schedule is the hectic process of checking in and out of a hotel.

No one wants to wait in the reception area for more than an hour to get taken in. Filling out long forms and getting interviews from the hotel manager which feels like a grilling session is not amusing.

The best apartments are those that make the check-in and check-out as fast and simple as possible where you only spend less than 10 minutes and you are in or ready to leave and go back home.

Some apartments, especially the ones offered by Churchill Living, provide a mobile app for you to go through that process seamlessly, which is a huge plus.