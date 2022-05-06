When it comes to holidays, rental villas are best

There’s little to match a villa of your own for a memorable and relaxed holiday for families and groups of friends. But rather than risk the Wild West of random properties scattered across the internet, for this year’s holiday it’s best to use a trusted agency. ChicVillas is just that. If you want to rent a luxury villa in Spain these are the people to use – though they also do a range of properties from chateaux in France to elegant Italian villas.

ChicVillas isn’t just another luxury travel agency. It has inspected every property featured on their website. Founded in 2008, it has grown steadily and now offers a range of perperties. It’s very strong in France, with waterfront villas in Brittany and Provence, grand chateaux in the Loire Valley or idyllic hideaways nestled amongst vineyards.

France is especially good for holiday rental properties: Traditional gites are part of the culture, with French families often returning each year to favourite rentals – and staying for the whole of August.

Take Provence and the Cote d’Azure and Un Mas en Provence is a fantastic property at the foot of the Alpille hills. Amongst a scatter of postcard-pretty villages, this is a substantial period building sleeping nine, with its own swimming pool and large, well-tended gardens. The great thing about this property is that the season in Provence lasts forever: though lovely and warm in summer it stays mild and temperate through most of the year.

The Costa Brava has long been a favourite part of Spain for family holidays – though as anywhere it is important you pick the right area to make the most of your time.

Reves de Costa Brava is an architectural masterpiece with magnificent views across its own pool to the steady blue of the Mediterranean Sea. Sleeping ten in considerable comfort and style, this is a place to relax for a week or two: perfect pleasure.



Whether you’re after a modern property or a beautiful period renovation, ChicVillas.com has a full range. From a grand chateau for family reunion to romantic getaways on a deserted beach, just take a look and see what’s on offer. There’s sure to be something to suit your needs.