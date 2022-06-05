5 Reasons why your next safari adventure should be Namibia

With majestic natural landscapes, incredible wildlife and a rich culture, Namibia, affectionately referred to as ‘The Soul of Africa’, is fast becoming the most popular safari destination on the entire African continent.

In recent years this incredible country has been visited by Hollywood royalty, including the likes of Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron, as well as British royalty in the shape of Prince William and Kate Middleton, inspiring countless others to jet off to this south-west African wonderland.

From exploring stunning wildlife at the famous Etosha National Park to roaming the iconic sand dunes of the Sossuvlie, a safari trip to Namibia promises to be a truly unforgettable experience regardless of whether you’re travelling as a family, a couple, or even on your own.

If you’re planning an African safari escape, here are 5 reasons why booking a safari trip to Namibia should be top of your list:

View wildlife at Etosha National Park

Etosha Naitional Park is Namibia’s best spot for game viewing and is characterized by the vast Etosha Pan. During the dry months large concentrations of wildlife, including most of Africa’s iconic big five, congregate around the waterholes, providing the perfect opportunity to spot lions, cheetahs and elephants, as well as plethora of other incredible animals, up close and personal!

Over recent years, a growing number of safari holiday experts have started to offer tours to Etosha as part of a Namibia safari, so booking a trip here is now easier than ever before.

As well as viewing some incredible wildlife, Etosha National Park is home to a variety of plush accommodation options so you can kick back and watch the African sunset in total luxury once you’ve finished spotting the animals.

Hike the Fish River Canyon

Have you got what it takes to hike one of the largest canyons on the planet? Put your strength and endurance to the test by hiking the breath-taking Fish River Canyon, which spans an impressive 150km+ and reaches depths of over 500 meters.

Located in Ai-Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, the Fish River Canyon is the perfect spot for adventure-seekers. Hiking the canyon typically takes 4-5 days, and you will cover a distance of 85km, but it will all be worth it once you put your feet up and relax at Ais-Ais Hot Springs Resort, which you will encounter at the end of your hike.

Explore Dune 7

No trip to the Namibia would truly be complete without taking a trip to the famous Dune 7, located in the arid Namib desert, 25 miles south of Swakopmund.

Dune 7, which is the highest Dune in the country, can be accessed by car if you’re on a self-drive safari or if you’re on a guided tour you can book a 4×4 tour and roam across this stunning landscape in style.

After you’re finished exploring Dune 7, head to nearby Swakopmund where you can book a hot air balloon ride and drift above this charming colonial German-inspired town and majestic coastline with a glass of champagne in-hand.

See the Seals at Cape Cross

Head over to Nambia’s Skeleton coast and you will witness something truly special: a colony of over 200,000 Cape Fur seals!

These gorgeous pinnipeds are attracted to the area by the fish-rich waters of the Benguela current, and the seals gather on the rocky shoreline all-year-round, with bull seals arriving in September-October time.

Once you’ve spent some time with your fishy-smelling friends grab a drink with the locals and listen to some amazing historical tales.

Stargaze at the NamibRand Nature Reserve

Owing to its relatively sparse population and clear, deep skies, Namibia is commonly regarded as one of the best places in the world for stargazing.

In fact, the International Dark-Sky Association has even granted the NamibRand Nature Reserve with the title of official ‘dark sky reserve’, making it the first dark sky reserve on the entire continent.

After a day on safari tour exploring some wonderful landscapes there’s nothing better than lying back and marveling at the star-scattered sky. Alternatively, for more stargazing opportunities head to Sossusvlei Mountain Lodge, which boasts an incredibly strong telescope so you can gaze out to the cosmos!