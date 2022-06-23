Porches, Portugal: perfect for families

A beautiful church presides over the honey-coloured cliffs above a private cove, offering infinite views of the turquoise sea. Below is a beach full of small fishing boats and a totem pole pointing the distance to every country in the world and just beyond a narrow cove lies a more expansive beach that stretches on for miles to the nearest town called Vila Senhora da Rocha. These are some of the characteristics of a picturesque village in the Algarve. Cliff Richard lives nearby, and the region is famous for making rose port and wine. This is Porches.

This charming freguesia is in the municipality of Lagoa, in central Algarve and is off the beaten path. One of the best things to do in Porches is to explore its wonderful pottery shops. The Algarve was an important trading route for Greeks, Phoenicians, Romans and Moors. The rich cultural history of the area remained a source of inspiration to the potters of the region with artifacts of pottery dating as far back as the Neolithic era. In the town of Lagoa, near Porches, local skilled craftsmen continued the tradition of hand thrown and decorated red clay pots, but the art slowly dwindled out until the 1960s there were only two potters left. In 1968 Patrick Swift and Lima de Freitas opened Porches Pottery and brought the industry back from the brink. Visit and watch the local artists as they hand paint the pottery at Porches Pottery before enjoying a spot of lunch there.

Porches is also famous for making rose wine. The village is surrounded by vineyards and rolling hills which organise tours. Furthermore, Porches hosts several annual gastronomy events including a Snail Festival in July and an Octopus Festival in August. The Festival of Nossa Senhora da Rocha is on the first weekend of August and the festival of Nossa Senhora da Encarnação on the first weekend of September.

Discover Porches’ incredible heritage, including its Mother Church built in the 16th century called the Nossa Senhora da Rocha Fort, perched on a cliff overlooking the ocean. This small white fortification includes a small chapel from the 15th century that often hosts weddings in the Algarve.

Upon these cliffs sits Vila Vita Parc, a five star resort which is home to a two-star Michelin restaurant named Ocean. Which delivers an exceptional gourmet experience in a remarkable setting. The ocean is present in the decor, the views and on the plate. Alternatively, located in the centre of Porches, O Leão de Porches is one of the village’s best kept secrets. Housed in a historic and authentic 17th Century farmhouse, Leão de Porches has a colourful chimney. These can be found across Porches and they represent the wealth of the family that lived there.

Families on a budget will love the Be Live Hotel Palmeiras Village hotel offers a wide range of entertainment for adults and children in first-class facilities. Set upon the cliff it commands spectacular views. Close to the hotel is a small supermarket, bars and restaurants, even a jazz bar but couples are really in for a treat when they book an Italian restaurant that overlooks the church with its own private swimming pool. The all-inclusive resort offered delicious food ranging from paella to international options as well as buckets full of bottles of wine and opportunities to dine al fresco.

Guests can enjoy food and wine in the restaurant overlooking the beach, entertained by local Portuguese folk dancers. Each region of Portugal has its own style of dance and songs which the most traditional tunes played at a slower rhythm compared to those heard in Spain. Some of these regional dances include the vira, chula, corridinho, tirana and fandango. The dancers entice couples to join them in performing a lively dance to hand clapping, guitars and accordions. Many of these dances reflect the courting and matrimonial traditions of the area and they are often passionate and exciting to watch. During many of these traditional dances, people dress up in a variety of ways ranging from working clothes to colourful costumes. The gigantic hotel lobby has a champagne bar that became our own private universe to unwind each evening as we sat in two tall chairs sipping our free-flowing prosecco and cocktails.

By day there are two lovely pools. One for the kids and another for adult sunseekers who wish to soak up the rays in peace. With a bar serving all-day cocktails and a restaurant stocked full of wine, you will be able to unwind and enjoy your holiday in style. For those wanting to expend some energy, there are tennis courts, a retro gaming room and an outdoor ping pong table. The resort also has daily fitness classes including aqua aerobics.

While all-inclusive is the aim of this resort it is worth exploring the wider Algarve. Around 40-minutes’ drive away you’ll reach Albufeira in central Algarve – gateway to many exciting excursions. Take a boat to explore the curious sea caves. These golden caverns have been eroded by sea salt spray allowing sunbeams to dance the dappled aqua ocean below. The contrast between the yellow of the caves and the aqua green of the sea provided a stunning combination. We also took a dolphin cruise, zipping off past the rugged cliffs of Portugal and out to sea chasing dolphins by speedboat.

Head off the beaten track to see the Algarve that most tourists don’t. A super day out on the coast and into the Monchique mountains. Here the countryside is full of orange orchards and quaint houses that give an insight into the region’s rural life and flora and fauna. In these settlements, age-old crafts are practiced by villagers. Take a relaxing cruise down the Arade river. A journey begins with a few glasses of wine and a toast to a statue believed to bring health to marriages. The river’s course takes one past Jose Marino’s hometown of Silves, via the Friguesia of Ferragudo and close to the exclusive development of Boa Nova, a popular choice of resort for Portugal’s rich and famous.

It lands at Portimao beach, where the river meets the Atlantic Ocean. Traditionally an important trading and fishing port, this settlement has a mix of late 19th, early 20th century buildings in the older part of the town, and high rise apartment blocks in various pastel shades of blue, pink and coral. Like Albufeira, this town centre is perfect for shoppers offering a wide choice of clothes, gifts, souvenirs, electrical goods and general household items. There are also plenty of bars, restaurants and café’s where you can sit for a bite to eat or a drink and watch the town carry on around you. To see the more relaxed side of Portimão, wander down to the riverfront to sample some of Portimão’s famous fish restaurants at the end of the waterfront near the bridge – and try some of the barbequed sardines.

A jeep safari takes you onwards for the next leg of the journey, bouncing past pretty villages and into the stunning Monchique Mountains. Climb the Portuguese hills filled with trees full of orange fruits which are the key ingredients of a local tipple – firewater. The locals make ‘Aguardente de Medronhos’, – firewater or fruit brandy, from the fruit of the ‘strawberry tree’ and there is a famous beekeeper who makes delicious honey. This region has some amazing cork trees and it is still traditionally cut to become the stoppers that seal the wine.

Overall, Porches is the perfect base to discover many of the delights of the Algarve. Central Algarve is not all about the coast. Travel inland to discover beautiful mountains and rivers which are full of heritage. There’s also a thriving pottery and wine industry. Central Algarve is an ideal location for families and couples alike. Ensure that Porches is on your travel list.

Getting there: Fly to Faro from the UK with Tui British Airways, BA CityFlyer, EasyJet, Flybe, Jet2, Monarch Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle or Ryanair. Then take a 40-minute journey by car to Porches.