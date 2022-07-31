Crans Montana – for skiers and superstars

Crans Montana is a winter wonderland where snow-capped mountains are drenched in glorious sunshine. It is a destination where superstars meet for skiing, golfing and gourmet events. Glamour is all around in the former home of the late Sir Roger Moore. It is the location for the Omega European Masters and has recently been declared host to the 2027 World Ski Championships putting it firmly on the map for skiers of all abilities as well as world-class celebrities and sports stars.

Crans-Montana has mountain views from the Bietschhorn to Mont Blanc via the Matterhorn. With its lakes, forests, glaciers and vineyards, the region is a nature lovers paradise. Sports fans, too, will be delighted to discover a large array of amenities, whilst cultural devotees will enjoy the wide range of museums, events and festivals. Crans-Montana combines all the benefits of the urban lifestyle within a mountain setting. There are mountain huts restaurants, boutiques and shops, a wellness centre and a vibrant nightlife.

I was fortunate to experience all of this when was invited to join a ski press trip of a lifetime to this glamorous alpine location. Earlier this year, in February, as people were tentatively embracing international travel, this action-packed press trip weekend was a welcome return travel. For many of us, the first time we had visited the Alps for skiing since the lockdown. Not only was it a chance to explore Crans Montana and ski, but the event fed into the Knight Frank City Ski Championships, which moved here in 2009, and attracts stars from the culinary, motorsports and financial world as well as elite skiers.

Just an hour and 40 minutes flight from Heathrow direct to Zurich, Switzerland is easily accessible and once we arrived, it was onto a first-class train to Sierre via Visp. This was my first experience of the Swiss train network, and as I discovered it was an incredible way to see the country. The entire journey to Crans Montana takes just under three hours and the trains are clean, spacious and luxurious. The double-decker train arrived promptly pulling out of the station and as we left the city behind us, we passed through stunning Swiss cities. The scenic route took us past the Bern Bridge and other beautiful landmarks until we climbed into the hills and wound our way into the snow-capped mountain landscape, deeper into the Swiss Alps. We changed at Visp and took another train for the second, shorter leg of the journey before alighting at our final stop at Sierre. Here we took a funicular train up the mountain to the resort of Crans Montana, admiring the stunning view across the mountains. Generally, the Swiss ski resort is situated between 1,500 m to 3,000 m, with the alpine village centre in the middle comprising the towns of Crans and Montana. In town, we stopped briefly to get our boots fitted and skis measured before checking into the Grand Hotel du Parc, a historic family-run lodging. They welcomed us warmly and we settled into our base for the next four days. The rooms are homely and spacious with a tv and comfy double bed. But the most wonderful aspect is the view of the frozen lake and the beautiful Wallesian Alps and the Rhone Valley behind. I sat on my balcony with a glass of wine and watched the sun set over the mountains, before getting ready for the first evening’s entertainment.

We all met in the bar for a drink before setting off to experience the Bella Lui light trail. With attractions like this, it’s easy to see why the alpine resort has been awarded “Family Destination” by the Swiss Tourism Federation. On this trail, youngsters can place their wishes in a dream box before going in search of the Bella Lui star. The aim is to discover a series of art installations and hunt for clues in a treasure hunt, solving riddles along the lantern path. Participants are immersed in the natural surroundings as they are guided by twinkling lanterns. At the end of the trail is the beautiful Restaurant La Plage. Here I chose a raclette cheese starter followed by a main of cheese topped beef which was delicious, but the heavy dairy element brought on a bout of indigestion, which was quickly resolved by a shot of the local pear aperitif called Wilhelmina. The wine flowed as did the conversation and amongst our travelling party with none other than two former Olympians in the shape of the star of Calgary Eddie the Eagle and PyeongChang’s Emily Sarsfield as well as ski coach of the stars Warren Smith who joined a mixed bunch of lifestyle journalists, food writers and seasoned ski hacks. They all soon made me feel at home. We were all here for one reason, to ski and to enjoy the apres – and that we did.

Returning to the slopes for the first time in 15 years, I was nervous, and I fessed up that I really wasn’t a confident skier, so they kindly arranged for me to have lessons with a Swiss Ski instructor, which helped me find my ski legs again. After gathering my helmet and skis, it was up the mountain to the Signal gondola station to meet our guide. What strikes you in Crans Montana is that while there is plenty of snow on the ground, the sun is also very warm, so after half an hour of skiing or so, we paused for a drink. Then we continued our lesson until I felt more confident with the fall line and was soon gliding down the blue slope. Before I knew it, it was time to catch the bus up the mountain to the gondola that takes you up to the top of the mountain for an intimate lunch at Cabane des Violettes for some of the best fondues in the mountains cooked by Franck Reynaud -a Franco-Swiss chef who is the head of the Michelin starred gastronomic restaurant Hostellerie du Pas-de-l’Ours.

The confident skiers in the group carved their way back down the mountain and enjoyed the “Crans-Montana Marathon” as part of Snow Camp program at Arnouva, but I decided to take the gondola back down the mountain and head back home for a shower. Then it was on to après ski at Zerodix, where I was to discover why this is known as the best weekender in the Alps. This event is all about entertainment as well as skiing. As James Haskell warmed up the decks, the atmosphere in the room was electric. VIP guests like Damon Hill and Marcus Wareing mingled freely with the crowd made up of eager skiers, all who had made a long-awaited return to the alps to enjoy this exclusive après. It felt special to be part of something so magical. As the sun set, the snow glistened against the red sky and the venue took on a magical quality. All the time Haskell whipped everyone into a frenzy with his hot and heavy house tunes, mixed with belting floor fillers. Soon all of our party were dancing on the tables in true apres-ski style. The drinks kept flowing until darkness fell. Then we all transferred to the FT Alpine forum at the Crans Montana golf club.

The buffet dinner was prepared by Marcus Wareing’s team and included delicacies such as quail’s eggs, salmon and delicious salads. Then after circling around the room and enjoying our food we took our seats for the event. Moderated by David Buttle Global Head of Marketing at the Financial Times it featured stellar panellists such as Marcus Wareing, Damon Hill and James Haskell as well as Urs Eberhard and Kathryn Cripps. We heard stories from them about their experiences during lockdown and skiing post-pandemic. Then Le Sporting bar opened up for drinks and you could mix with the stars and stockbrokers and city slickers. What a wonderful opportunity and my favourite moment was meeting Damon Hill. It was a truly surreal moment that I will never forget. It was to get even more unreal when Eddie the Eagle regaled us with tales of his adventures at the hotel bar and even treated us to a rendition of his Finnish hit. It was a fantastic day and evening all round.

The next day was the reason for the whole trip, the Knight Frank Giant Slalom, so after breakfast, the participants were driven up to the mountain for the giant slalom course inspection and to get ready to race. The race forerunner was the legendary Eddie the Eagle who set off the proceedings for the event which saw experienced skiers from the financial world ski alongside Damon Hill and Marcus Wareing. Known as the City Ski Championships, organised by Amin Momen of Momentum Ski, this sees stockbrokers compete in the event held on a challenging red run just outside the chalet owned by the family of Sir Roger Moore. Crans Montana really is a skier’s paradise, with some of the best red and black runs in Switzerland. The City Ski event moved here in 2009 and attracts stars from the culinary, motorsports and financial world as well as elite skiers. As spectators, we watched fuelled by bloody marys and pure adrenaline. After the racing action, the party headed back down the slopes to Zerodix for a second DJ set by the legendary former rugby international James Haskell. Then it was back to the hotel to get ready for the evening’s entertainment taking a telecabine to the awards dinner and ceremony at the prestigious Cry d’Er Club Altitude. This is the part of town dotted with designer shops and the venue is ultra-exclusive. After dinner, the stars of the day stepped up on stage to receive their trophies and recognition with the awards presented by Damon, Marcus and Eddie as well as Amin himself. After dinner and drinks, we took the telecabine back down to Crans-Montana and ended up singing eighties power ballads with Eddie as we headed to the afterparty at Hotel Art de Vivre where DJs Ibba & Amin mixed the decks. We partied into the early hours. The next morning, we had breakfast before taking a wander around the town to find some souvenirs. I had the privilege to be able to spend time and enjoy a coffee with Eddie the Eagle, and he wished my sister happy birthday on the phone. It was a wonderful moment to cap off the most fantastic ski trip. We all bundled into the car and headed back down the funicular to enjoy the mountain view and then back towards Geneva by train. A special thanks to Rob Stewart of Ski Press for organising this trip and Pierre-Henri Mainetti for hosting us and the lovely people who ran the hotel we stayed at as well as the race organser Amin Momen.

What an incredible reintroduction to skiing after 15 years, on the third ski holiday of my lifetime. This was a trip I will never forget, not only did I have the chance to meet some of my sporting and culinary heroes, but I made great friends with my journalist colleagues as we all experienced the incredible delights of Crans Montana. I can’t wait to return soon with my family.