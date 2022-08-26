Soaking up Sooke on Vancouver Island

In need of a mini-break from city life, in August we journeyed to Sooke, a charming seaside community on the southwest coast of Vancouver Island. In times past, a Coast Salish settlement thrived along the shores of the town’s river renowned for its abundance of fish and seafood.

We checked into an imposing oceanfront resort. Its symmetrical structure emphasized the building’s colonial style of architecture. The white exterior positively sparkled in the summer sunshine. Its covered portico was supported by four fluted columns which graced the grand circular entranceway. Palm trees dotted the lush gardens at the rear of the hotel. Comfortable red‑cushioned armchairs surrounded outdoor fireplaces. It was the perfect place for us to relax and enjoy breathtaking views of Sooke Harbour, the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the Olympic Mountains.

The next morning we visited Whiffin Spit, a narrow promontory of sand and rock between the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Sooke Harbour. It inherited its unusual name from a gentleman who served with the Royal Navy during a survey of Sooke inlet in 1846. The flat scenic pathway wound its way for just over a kilometer to a light and weather station. There were dog walkers aplenty. Unfortunately, the spike grass that flourishes on the spit is harmful to animals. Consequently, a sign recommends that all animals be leashed. Every now and then, we took a break on one of the benches along the way to watch some bald eagles circling overhead. A couple of fishing boats bobbed contentedly on the water. It was wonderful just to sit back and enjoy the moment. We even passed a lone windswept Sitka Spruce tree that had been decorated by members of the community to signify Earth Day. From time to time a whale‑watching zodiac would leave the boat dock on the mainland and bounce through the narrow channel that separates the spit from East Sooke on the far shore. At trail’s end is a fenced area. History tells us that a fish reduction plant operated on the spit in the 1920s and that a retired whaler lived in a cabin here until the 1940s. On our return journey, we chatted to some of the local artists who gather here regularly. They had set up their easels en plein air. The artwork in progress reflected each painter’s love of this unspoiled landscape.

That evening most of the tables in the hotel’s vast dining room were already booked. Luckily we managed to secure an early reservation for dinner. The “farm-to-table” West Coast Grill offers dishes to suit every taste. My husband settled for the Steamer Pot which included a generous portion of flavorful mussels and clams. My serving of Wild Mushroom Ravioli with truffle cream was to die for.

The next day we ventured a little further afield. At the small community of Shirley we turned off the highway. A short drive brought us to the parking lot for the Sheringham Point Lighthouse, a Canadian heritage site. A two-part trail winds its way down to the lighthouse itself. At the end of the first section, many feet below us, we got our initial glimpse of this red and white reinforced concrete lighthouse perched upon a rugged rocky cliff above the ocean. Here we stopped to read about a little of its history. It was built in 1912 in response to a tragic maritime accident in 1906, was first illuminated in September of that year and was visible almost 25 kilometres out to sea. The lighthouse was automated during the 1980s, and was finally de‑staffed in 1989. Since 2003 the lighthouse as well as a small boathouse and the lightkeeper’s former residence have been cared for by the Sheringham Point Lighthouse Preservation Society.

A further descent down a mulched footpath led to the lighthouse itself. We passed weather beaten trees and shrubs as well as clumps of brilliant orange montbretia in bloom. Up close and personal, we could more fully appreciate the size and former importance of the lighthouse. The hexagonal buttressed building rises about 20 metres skyward. Today, the seas were calm as we looked down on long narrow blades of bull kelp floating offshore. This golden brown seaweed thrives in these rough and tumble waters where its roots can cling tightly to the rocky shoreline. One could easily imagine the turmoil of the ocean on a stormy day and understand why the local indigenous people referred to the area as p’aachiida (“seafoam on rocks”). This is a great spot, too, for viewing both orcas and humpback whales. An underwater microphone has recently been installed to monitor any passing marine mammals. This hydrophone enables visitors to listen to the clicks, chirps and whistles of these majestic cetaceans. Sadly none swam by and sung to us while we were there.

Back at the junction with the highway in the small hamlet of Shirley we stopped for a quick bite at a gem of a cafe nestled in the woods, The Shirley Delicious. This funky little A-frame eatery offers steaming hot lattés, freshly baked goodies, homemade soups and salads to hungry customers. Seated outside on the shaded terrace, we gobbled up our tasty purchases before heading back to the hotel for some well-deserved R&R.

Soon I was settled down for a quiet read in the patio gardens. On impulse, I signed up for a pedicure at the on-site waterfront day spa. What a treat that was. After a good foot soak, the esthetician gently massaged and pampered my feet. I walked away on happy feet feeling as light as air.

We made a short detour to visit the famed Sooke Potholes. These naturally-occurring geological rock formations were carved into the bedrock of the Sooke River by the erosive effects of gravel and swirling water many eons ago. On this particular hot summer day from one of many lookout points we watched as several families enjoyed a refreshing dip in the cool waters.

On the recommendation of my pedicurist, we drove into central Sooke in search of the Route 14 pub. Finding the entranceway caused us a problem or two but persistence prevailed. It was certainly worthwhile as the place was popular with locals and tourists alike. The menu was a step above the normal pub fare offering appetizing food and a casual atmosphere. It got two thumbs up from us.

A couple of days away from the city worked its magic and we returned home with a sense of renewal.