Soul searching in Italy

A man very dear to my heart crossed the ocean to witness his son getting married in Orvieto, a peaceful stony town nestled in one of the most picturesque inland parts of Italy, Umbria. A workaholic, who traveled the world on business trips but never took the time to enjoy the places he visited; the wedding trip was the dream come true to finally explore his origins. Not speaking a word of Italian but believing that everything on this planet has a purpose, energy, and lesson to offer, he embarked on the plane with the wedding party.

The very moment he stepped into Orvieto, he felt the connection to the ancestral land. Surrounded by the timeless beauty of La Badia Castle, perched on wildflowers strewn terraces of the hillside, and Orvieto’s imposing Duomo, he ultimately felt the inherited sense of his identity and allowed himself to absorb the overwhelming feeling of tranquility.

Being in Italy, I believe, offered him a chance to find the strength unknown to him to dig deep through life events he experienced through the years and the ways he lived his life. It helped him understand his choices, reconcile with some, and look ahead with bruised, yet open heart.

Morning strolls downhill to the olive groves and vineyards, breathing in the cool freshness of the early morning dew, and greeting a friendly and overly excited donkey on the walking path, gently eased him into a day. Watching the estate’s stray cat roaming freely and preying on the local birds, evoked the notion of a free spirit in him. Liberated from the grueling work routine, immersed in a magical landscape, he witnessed ordinary daily miracles that he denied himself seeing for a long time.

As wedding guests were starting to arrive at the wedding venue, he rehearsed Father’s speech he was about to deliver to the couple soon-to-be-wed. His speech was a recollection of memories, anecdotes, and valuable advice that he wanted to pass on to his son and the bride.

The anticipated big day finally arrived. Sun rays were illuminating the Castle’s walls. Flowers’s fragrance was poignant. Beautifully decorated tables were set with long wreaths of flowers, greenery, delicate china, and crystal glasses while sparkling chandeliers hang above it all. A picture-perfect wedding couple exchanged their wows and emerged from the small chapel. Sounds of cheer, music, and laughter danced in the air. It was like magic; the kind of magic one wants to bottle up and sprinkle over every so often to keep the memory intact.

Elegantly dressed guests filled the chairs as the sun descended on the green hills of Umbria. And shortly after, the sky was lit with the stars glistening like diamonds.

Feasting on the delicacies and savoring family vini Furnari, a happy couple and guests awaited his speech. Chocked with pride, and surrounded by familia, his emotions got better of him. The light breeze of Umbrian night and aromas of food effortlessly filled the air, only being interrupted by his voice, conveying captivating words colored by emotion. The happy couple and distinguished guests found themselves enchanted, or as Italians would say inamorata by his words that spun and pirouetted with incomparable flair.



The photographer snapped pictures capturing the scenes into an everlasting memory. Newlyweds’ eyes escaped a few tears deeply moved by his speech. They let them freely roll down their cheeks and smiled back at him. A sense of paternal pride, love, and divine presence washed over him. This would be the moment he would cherish, gently placing it in his mind’s treasure chest where he could savor it for the rest of his life.

As the excitement of the day began to slowly let up, he relaxed in anticipation of the travels still ahead of him.

Before he left on this trip, I let him in on that Italy is a gloriously old-fashioned paradise of long evening aperitivi with friends and family, passionately celebrated traditions, and Nonas who still slip their grandkids money even though the bambini are 30 years old.

And, as he was climbing the steps along Positano’s cliffs and taking in the mesmerizing views, swimming in crystal clear waters of the azura grotto, and sampling delicious food and gelato,I knew he understood my comment that “in Italy, they add work and life onto food and wine”, which is an understatement. The greatest lesson one can learn from Italians is that be it politics or pasta, great art or great wine, all should be savored, lived, and loved. Italians delight in the simple moments of a day many of us feel too stressed to appreciate. Their custom of enjoying the sweetness of doing nothing and experiencing their la dolce vita is an excuse many of us should embrace from time to time.

Deep in my heart, I knew returning to his roots would help him understand where he had begun his journey and reminded him of who he was.

He has just scratched the surface of the beauty and history that Italy has to offer. And I wish he could also see it the way I saw it….As ground shifting below my feet; the overwhelming sense of privilege walking the streets great Romans built, bowing my head in prayer under sacred cupolas and vaults of majestic Duomos. The land where literary and music giants got inspired to write and compose, and great artists and sculptors created masterpieces leaving them for eternity. The fountains with love promise by simply tossing the coin over the shoulder and living in bliss after kissing under the rocks emerging out of the sea’s turquoise blue waters. And finally, finding the slice of heaven in olive trees, balmy lavender fields, rich vineyards heavy with grapes, and luscious lemon groves that offer simple comfort, peace, and joy.

If the land had emotions, Italy would be Un’ Emozione per Sempre, and only those who love would understand it Solo chi ama conosce.