The Secret Cities to escape the summer crowds

At the peak of summer, when the schools are all out and holidays are being taken in many European countries, some of the most popular cities become overrun with visitors. If you go somewhere for a few days, you don’t want to be queueing for hours to get into a museum or attraction or find that all the best restaurants are fully booked. Sometimes they get so hot and crowded it can take the atmosphere out of a place and detract from what should be a wonderful experience.

A little bit of research will show you plenty of fascinating destinations that escape being overrun. Perhaps they don’t have an airport or mainline station but an hour on a train will get you far from the maddening crowds.

Have you heard of Mantua? This small city on Lombardy in Northern Italy is a little gem often overlooked as tourists hurry from Venice to Florence to Rome. It is surrounded by man-made lakes, constructed in the 1100’s as part of the cities defence. Three still exist, the fourth drying up in the 18th century. From its roots as an Etruscan village its history is a colourful patchwork of rulers, from Charlemagne to the Holy Roman Empire. The result is an architectural inheritance that is breath-taking, with atmospheric squares like the Piazza Sordello and imposing Palazzo including the magnificent Palazzo Ducale.

It is now a UNESCO World Heritage site and has in the past been designated a Capital of Culture and European Capital of Gastronomy.

Another such city is Carcassonne in France. It has an airport and can get busy during summer days but quietens down when the day-trippers leave. It retains its character with its medieval citadel, winding streets and alleys. Dating from the 12th century it has plenty of character and throw in some lovely restaurants to dine in, bars to hang out in and cafes to while away those hot afternoons, it’s a great destination to savour.

Catania is an ancient port city founded by the ancient Greeks. It has existed ever since as despite being a thriving port to this day still has much to offer someone looking for an off-the-beaten track break. Its old town is a great place to wander and take in the atmosphere of a town that has been prosperous hundreds of years with rich merchants being grand houses. It is a UNESCO World heritage site. One of the highlights of the city is its proximity to Mt. Etna, Europe’s most active volcano. In the late 17th century, the city was nearly destroyed by a major eruption, and you can easily spend a day visiting this amazing landscape. You can stay in the old town or out in a villa in the surrounding countryside.

For somewhere completely different why not try a trip to the Emerald Isle, Ireland. The city of Cork is found in the south-west of the island and is known for being not only a great place to get a pint of Guinness but also as the culinary capital of Ireland. Its centre is on an island in the river Lee, making it very manageable to walk around. It dates from Viking times and has a long, fascinating, and dramatic history.

These are just a few of many great options of places to escape to and beat the crowds this summer.