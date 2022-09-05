5 Places you Probably Didn’t Know You Needed to Visit

The world is vast. It’s filled with indescribable beauty and fantastic places to explore that it’s hard to tell whether a single lifetime is enough to see everything the world has to offer. While most of us will probably never see all the many amazing things the world has in store, it’s worth giving it a shot. So, if you’re left wondering which places are worth adding to your bucket list, here are the places you probably didn’t know you needed to visit.

Norway

Bordering Finland, Sweden, and Russia, much of Norway’s coast is right along the Arctic Ocean, offering chilly but stunning views over the ocean. The beautiful Scandinavian country boasts magnificent cathedrals, historic cities, and endless options to stay active outdoors.

In Norway, you’ll find gorgeous fjords everywhere. These are a result of the ice from the Ice Age cutting through tall mountains. There are so many of them that there’s no way you won’t see one when visiting Norway. You can best explore them through kayaking, sailing, or hiking. Most of Norway’s fjords lie along the western coastline, including the Sognefjorden, Europe’s longest fjord.

Norway has hundreds of miles of coastline, so there’s no shortage of picturesque coastal towns to explore in the country. These coastal towns boast breathtaking views with many hiking opportunities. Henningsvær is one of those beautiful coastal towns with brightly coloured houses sitting along the water that look like it’s taken straight out of a fairy-tale! Schedule your visit between September to late March, so you’ll have a higher chance of witnessing the Northern Lights.

Armenia

Many tourists would overlook Armenia as a go-to destination. But those who visit will be rewarded with a rich cultural heritage where delicious food and ancient sights abound. The country is mountainous and being one of the oldest countries in the world, it’s brimming with ancient historical sites.

When you arrive in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital city, one of the first things you’ll notice is Mount Ararat, its magnificent natural landmark. This awe-inspiring mountain looks beautiful in any season. It’s a truly dramatic volcano dominating the landscapes of Armenia. One of the activities you shouldn’t miss in Armenia is to ride the world’s longest ropeway going to Tatev Monastery. This unique activity will require you to walk 320 meters above the magnificent gorge of River Vorotan before arriving at the historic monastery.

Lake Sevan is one of Armenia’s landmarks. Perched up in the mountains, it is the largest and the most beautiful in the Caucasus region. The clear water gets warm in the middle of summer, making it a perfect place to cool down after a day of exploring. Spend an afternoon by the lakeside and soak up the lake’s spectacular views! A popular way to see this beautiful part of Europe is by small group tours around Armenia, this way you can see all the top sights without missing a thing.

Iceland

Iceland is an incredible country to visit, given its unique landscapes. The entire country is as diverse as you can imagine, with quaint towns, larger-than-life mountains, and magnificent glaciers. Dubbed the land of fire and ice, Iceland is one of those places you should visit at least once in your life.

Vik is a picturesque seafront village that you shouldn’t miss while in Iceland. Relax at its black sand beaches, marvel at the offshore rock formations, and venture into the village to observe local life. If you’re looking to relax after a day of exploring Iceland, head to the Blue Lagoon, a famous thermal hot spring, about a short drive from the airport of Reykjavik.

Many visitors make the mistake of not exploring Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik. But if you take the time to explore the bustling city, you’ll find many striking discoveries. Check out the Saga Museum, which traces Iceland’s Viking history. Stop by the Hallgrimskirkja church, a Lutheran church with modern architecture and venture into the Perlan museum, and marvel at its rotating glass dome.

Normandy

Located two hours from Paris, Normandy is a French region shaped by tales, histories, and traditions. Normandy’s attractions are spread throughout the region, so it’s worth spending a few days to see everything in this gorgeous region. Many tourists choose to see Normandy by self-drive tour, this way you can visit all the top sights at your own pace.

The Mont Saint-Michel monastery should be first on your itinerary. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site, surrounded by the sea during high tide and sands in low tide. Explore the abbey and its little village at the base and check out the museums. You’ll find fairy-tale-like villages all over Normandy. Some of the must-see villages include the village of Beuvron-en-Auge, officially called one of France’s most beautiful villages, featuring timbered buildings surrounding the town’s small square.

The Cathedrale Notre-Dame de Rouen is another beautiful site to visit in Normandy. Constructed in the 12th century, this Gothic-style cathedral was once the tallest building during the 1800s. Normandy is also a haven for active travellers. The region’s rural roads are best suited for cyclists and walkers. During your hike, you’ll pass through verdant rolling hills, centuries-old chateaux, timbered farms, gorgeous fields of poppies, and picturesque coastal villages.

Georgia (Europe)

Georgia is the neighbour of Armenia and an equally beautiful country straddling Europe and Asia. Its capital city of Tbilisi offers the perfect base for exploring the country, while the Caucasus Mountains offer some of the world’s most adventurous outdoor experiences. This is one destination that isn’t as well known and is often considered to be ‘off the beaten track’, a great place to go if you seek seclusion and fewer tourist crowds.

Despite being small, Georgia has varying landscapes, from majestic mountains to gorgeous coasts. A paradise for hikers and campers, Georgia has breathtaking lakes, waterfalls, and canyons waiting for you to explore. The Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park has various scenic trails taking you through gorgeous landscapes. One of these trails is called the Footprint Trail, which takes you to Kvabiskhevi from Likani. It follows a snake path on a mountain slope taking you through 1,000-year-old trees.

After your trek, the best way to relax is to soak in one of Georgia’s natural hot springs and spa resorts. The most popular of these is the sulphur baths in Tbilisi’s Abanotubani neighbourhood. The bath water, which has a temperature of 40°C, is beneficial for the skin. For wine lovers, Georgia is a paradise, as it’s believed to be the oldest wine-making country in the world and has been making wine since 8,000 years ago. The best place to sample Georgia’s delectable wine is Kakheti, about an hour from Tbilisi.