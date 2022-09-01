How to Experience a Unique Type of Cruising 

Cruising is a fun way to explore. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy romantic moments with your partner or celebrate special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. It can also make for a fun bonding moment with friends and families! If you’re planning to take a cruise soon, you might be interested in a unique way to cruise. Here are some ideas to consider.

River Cruising

A river cruise is more like a boutique cruising option, ideal for those who want to experience cruising for the first time. With this cruise, you will be onboard smaller ships with few passengers, making it more intimate and relaxed. Thus, it’s the perfect option for couples and small families.

A river cruise is a more cost-effective way of exploring many different places, depending on where you will cruise and how long you will be cruising. You can book all-inclusive river cruises, which is more convenient since you will not have to worry about the day-to-day costs of your holiday. For eco-conscious adventurers, a river cruise is a better option than an ocean voyage since you will be using smaller ships, which are kinder to the environment, unlike the larger vessels.

Unlike ocean cruises, river cruises will take you to the city centre, so you can enjoy more sightseeing and spend less time travelling to your destination. The ports are the main attraction of the river cruise, and you can tick many beautiful places off your travel bucket list. You’ll also find that river cruises do not have all the big entertainment that big cruise ships offer, such as sprawling water parks, spas, and cinemas.

Cruise and Stay Trips

Cruise and stay trips are popular among honeymooners and retirees looking for a more convenient way to explore the world. It’s a typical type of cruising, where you ride a big ship and sleep onboard on a suite. Depending on the cruise and stay trips you book, it already includes all meals onboard, accommodations, entertainment, excursions, and more. It’s like riding in a big hotel with entertainment amenities, so you won’t feel bored while the ship travels far distances.

Croatia is one of the most popular destinations for cruise and stay trips, and you’ll find many options to book when cruising in the country. For instance, you can book luxury holidays on small cruise ships in Croatia, which take you to the country’s most iconic sights, including the charming city of Dubrovnik, the majestic Plitvice Lakes, and the trendy island of Hvar.

One of the benefits of cruise and stay trips is the range of onboard activities. You will be onboard a massive ocean cruise liner with enough space for onboard entertainment. The ship has various amenities to keep you entertained, from cinemas to water slides, swimming pools, and more.

Yacht Cruising

For a more luxurious and intimate way to cruise, consider yacht cruising. It’s well suited for short distances and can take a few days or weeks. Most yacht cruises include meals and entertainment. There is also sports equipment onboard, allowing you to enjoy fun activities as you cruise in the ocean waters, such as snorkelling equipment, scuba diving gear, and kayaks.

Yachts can cruise to pretty much anywhere that has smooth sailing water and reasonable access. Depending on their size, they can also go on smaller bodies of water, such as lakes. But yacht cruising mostly takes place in the ocean water. Some popular destinations for yacht cruising include Monaco, the French Riviera, and the Greek islands. Yacht cruising has a “peak season” where they are most active. In most cases, yachts are active during the summer months, from May to August. There are different types of yachts to book for yacht cruising – sailing yacht, motor yacht, gullet yacht.

Depending on the yachts, these vessels also include lifestyle amenities, such as cable TV, Wi-Fi, pools, Jacuzzis, and lounge areas where you can relax to enjoy the views. Amenities will depend on the yacht, so it is best to check with the broker what specific amenities you want when booking your yacht cruising adventure.

Canal Cruising

Canal cruising offers a relaxing way to spend time with friends or family while enjoying the gorgeous views of the rolling countryside and charming villages and towns. But, a canal cruise is not only about spending time on the water, as there are plenty of things to do in the towns and villages you pass through along the way.

For instance, when you book last minute canal boat holidays, you can enjoy various activities during your cruise. You can go for scenic walks by the canal side, visit a chocolate factory, or stroll through the harbour, where there’s a great range of bars and restaurants. Indeed, there’s no better way to see the beautiful countryside than on a canal boat. Cruising down the canal at a leisurely pace on a bright and warm sunny day is an experience you’ll treasure for the rest of your life!

In England, canals were used as trade routes during the early times, linking many towns and cities of historical importance. Thus, on your canal cruise, expect to see heritage sites, castles, museums, and picturesque old towns and villages.

Expedition Cruising

Expedition cruising is a unique way to go on a cruise. It’s much like traditional cruising. However, it emphasises excursions and parts of calls, with many of them being off-the-beaten. Thus, it’s an ideal option for those who prefer a more adventurous way to cruise.

On your expedition cruise, you’ll discover some of the world’s most remote regions and get close to breathtaking natural environments and exotic wildlife. Enjoy unique flora and fauna in each destination and discover untouched territories with a team of experts as your guide. Expedition cruising will give you a taste of exploration and adventure like you’ve never experienced before.

Expedition cruises can be anywhere, although they tend to be popular in the far-flung, exotic shores of South America, Asia, and the freezing Polar Regions. These ships are equipped with reinforced hulls for sailing to freezing environments, reaching sublime destinations like Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands.