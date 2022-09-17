The Ultimate Guide to Exploring Australia in a Campervan

Home to world-famous beaches, waterfalls, the Outback and more, Australia is a popular holiday destination.

While many people choose to spend time in one place, one of the best ways to explore Australia is in a campervan.

With a campervan, you have the freedom to explore where you want, when you want and can discover hidden gems on the way.

So, when is the best time to visit Australia, how do you know which campervan is right for you, and where are the must-see places?

Best time to visit Australia

Depending on where you want to explore in Australia, you must be aware of the weather conditions.

Below is a breakdown of the weather in each state.

Queensland and Northern Territory

The best time to explore Queensland and the Northern Territory in a campervan is during the dry season (June to October), as the temperatures are still high, there is little rainfall, and there are no stingers (jellyfish) in the ocean (Queensland).

The wet season (December to March) is summer and the worst time to travel around in a campervan as it’s the time of year when storms, floods and cyclones are common. Summer is also scorching in the Northern Territory, as it’s mostly desert.

New South Wales (and ACT)

The best time to travel through New South Wales is at the end of summer and the beginning of autumn (unless you want to experience the snow in the winter in the south).

February to May bring moderate temperatures, allowing you to experience the gushing waterfalls and still swim in the ocean.

Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia

The best time to visit these three southern states is any time of the year!

Spring and summer bring warm weather and clear blue skies, perfect for exploring the outdoors.

However, autumn and winter are also spectacular times to travel through these states because of the many layers of colours and beautiful snow that falls on the mountains. What’s best about visiting these states in winter is that you can enjoy the beauty of the dramatic scenery while staying warm and toasty in a motorhome!

Western Australia

As the largest state in Australia, it’s no wonder Western Australia has several climates.

The best time to visit the southwestern region is between November and March, as the winter brings rain and cold temperatures.

However, the northern region is much like Tropical North Queensland and has its wet season during summer and dry season during winter. Therefore, the best time to explore north Western Australia is between June to October.

How to Choose the Right Campervan

Because the most popular way to explore Australia is in a campervan, you can expect plenty of places to choose where to get one.

However, if you’re planning on starting your Australian road trip on the east coast, I highly recommended picking up a campervan from Cruisin’ Motorhomes. I have travelled extensively using this company (specifically in their 2 Berth Sandpiper), and I have always had wonderful experiences.

So, how do you know what campervan is right for you? It all depends on how long your Australian road trip will be and how many passengers there will be!

Couples

If you and your partner are planning a short trip over a couple of weeks, the 2 Berth Sandpiper is the best choice as it has a toilet and shower and has the perfect amount of space for two people.

However, on the other hand, if you and your partner are planning on travelling throughout Australia for a few months and want more space, then the 4 Berth Seeker is an ideal choice.

Families

Travelling around Australia in a motorhome is popular for families. No matter how long your planned road trip is, the best campervan for families is the 6 Berth Discovery.

Road Rules in Australia

Now that you’ve decided which campervan is right for you, you need to familiarise yourself with the road rules in Australia. Some of the most common include

● Always drive on the left side of the road

● All occupants must wear seatbelts

● Always carry a copy of your driver’s licence in English

● Drive no faster than the speed limit, and be cautious when driving in rain or fog

● If you’re driving long distances, take a break every two hours

If you want to familiarise yourself with the road rules in each state, visit the websites below:

● Queensland

● New South Wales

● Australian Capital Territory

● South Australia

● Tasmania

● Victoria

● Western Australia

● Northern Territory

Tips for Travelling Australia in a Campervan

Travelling around Australia in a motorhome is a first for many people, so there are a few things to keep in mind to have an enjoyable and stress-free trip.

If you break down, stay where you are

If the unfortunate happens and your campervan breaks down, stay where you are and wait for someone to drive by.

Because Australia is such a big country with many deserted roads, it’s not uncommon to drive for hours without seeing another car. Therefore, if you break down, the best thing to do is to stay with your campervan.

Carry enough water and food

When driving a campervan around Australia, especially in remote areas, you won’t see a supermarket for a long time.

Therefore, it’s recommended that you carry at least four to five litres of water per day. It’s also a good idea to have extra water if you break down and are stuck overnight.

It’s also important that you pack non-perishable foods to keep you going in case you break down, such as cereal bars, nuts and dried fruit.

Availed unsealed roads

In the Outback, most roads are in good condition. However, you may find yourself driving on an unsealed road, such as a field or gravel track.

When hiring a campervan, you may find that your insurance policy doesn’t cover you when driving on sealed roads. So, it’s always best to read the fine print before hiring a campervan.

Buy cheap petrol

Since Australia is such a massive country and the drives are long, one of the biggest outgoings you’ll have when travelling in a campervan is fuel cost.

One of the best apps to find the cheapest petrol in your area is MotorMouth.

Also, petrol stations are rare if you’re driving in the Outback. So, if you see one, be sure to fill up because you may not know where the next one will be.

Maintain your campervan

This tip isn’t really needed for those taking short trips. However, if you plan to drive long distances, you must maintain the campervan.

Carry out basic maintenance checks every 500km, including checking the tyre pressure and coolant levels.

Be aware of the height of the campervan and be wary when driving into car parks, under bridges and low-hanging branches if you aren’t sure.

Campervan & Holiday Parks

Freedom camping is possible in Australia but not tolerated everywhere. It’s best to check the state website before deciding where to park up for the night.

However, if you want to avoid a fine, staying in a campervan or holiday park for the night is best. There are plenty of holiday parks scattered throughout the country that are cheap and have cleaning and cooking facilities.

It’s also best to go to a campervan park to charge up your camper when it’s low.

Best Places to Visit in Australia in a Campervan

Some of the best places to visit in Australia in a campervan include

● The Great Ocean Road: For beautiful beaches, great campsites and stunning sunsets.

● Southwest Australia: For breathtaking beaches, wineries and hiking trails.

● Tropical North Queensland: For the Daintree Rainforest, Great Barrier Reef and jaw-dropping beaches and waterfalls.

● The Red Centre: For the chance to see Uluru, experience the true Outback and learn more about Aboriginal culture.

● Tasmania: For rural and natural beauty, fantastic hiking trails and secluded beaches.

● Southern NSW: For spectacular coastal views, waterfalls and beaches.

● Eyre Highway across the Nullaour Plain: For the country’s straightest drive showcasing remote Australia in all its glory.

Whether a short two-week or three-month adventure, the best way to explore Australia is in a campervan.

From the red sand of the desert to the stunning coastline of Queensland, there is so much to see and experience while travelling around Australia in a motorhome.

What are you waiting for? Pick up a campervan and start your adventure of a lifetime!