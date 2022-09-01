Visiting Yorkshire: The best restaurants to try today

As the largest county in the UK, Yorkshire is home to miles of idyllic countryside and coasts, from the stunning Yorkshire Dales through to the vibrant seaside towns of Staithes and Runswick Bay.

With such an abundance of marvellous landscapes it’s little wonder the county is renowned for its delicious seafood food that’s caught fresh off the North York Moors heritage coastline, or its succulent meat reared on Yorkshire’s sprawling countryside farms.

If you’re visiting ‘God’s own county’ and you’re looking to grab a bite diners are spoilt for choice. In this article we take you through some of the best restaurants in Yorkshire, those that utilise the freshest and finest seasonal ingredients to conjure up dishes that are to die for.

The Courtyard Restaurant, Ox Pasture Hall

We start our journey through Yorkshire’s epic culinary scene by travelling to Ox Pasture Hall, situated close to the coastal town of Scarborough. Set in 17 acres of landscaped grounds on the cusp of the North York Moors, the Hall boasts a delightful restaurant that provides the perfect setting for a romantic meal or alfresco dining experience.

Glance at the menu and you’ll find a range of succulent meat, fish, and vegetarian options to choose from, all lovingly cooked by the Courtyard’s team of passionate chefs. Enjoy sea bass, roast rump of lamb or a veggie lasagne and after you’ve eaten take a stroll around the picturesque gardens.

The Star Inn The City, York

Looking out over the River Ouse in York food-lovers will purr at The Star Inn The City, Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern’s incredible bistro-style restaurant.

Owing to its charming riverside location, relaxed atmosphere, mixture of seasonal mains and ‘snacks of substance’, Star Inn The City is one of the best spots for lunch in York, and the ultimate rest stop after a hard day shopping to your drop.

When the Yorkshire weather permits, guests can dine outside and enjoy river views before tucking in to tastes of the Yorkshire coast and countryside, including amazing North Sea halibut and Yorkshire lamb.

The Angel at Hetton, Yorkshire Dales

With a decorated history that stetches back to the 15th Century, The Angel at Hetton is regarded as the UK’s very first gastropub and it still maintains its reputation as a fine dining spot to this very day. In recognition of the work of chef Michael Wignall in 2019 The Angel at Hetton even gained a Michelin star.

Nestled in the glorious Dales, between Skipton and Grassington, diners guests can choose between a tasting menu and a la carte options that include a range of delicious fish, meat and vegetarian plates.

After your meal kickback with a post-meal tipple and be sure to admire your stunning surroundings.

Horto Restaurant, Rudding Park Spa

Harrogate in North Yorkshire is often voted as one of the best places to live in the UK, and it’s easy to see why.

Surrounded by the sprawling hills of Nidderdale, this charming town is renowned for its spas and that’s where we are heading for our final entry.

Horto restaurant is part of the magical Rudding Park Estate which boasts a stunning rooftop spa garden and a full-sized golf course.

After a long massage or facial, head to Horto where you will be treated to a variety of mouth-watering dishes, many of which are adorned with fresh herbs and edible flowers taken right out of the kitchen garden.

If you’re in the mood to be transported on a culinary adventure, try out the six-course tasting menu that includes lamb, steam trout as well as an array of delicate fresh vegetables sourced from the region.

Instead of the tasting menu, guests can choose one of the amazing dishes from the a la carte, including aged steak.