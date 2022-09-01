Where to Go for Luxurious Family Break 

With so many incredible places worldwide, choosing which destination to travel to for a family holiday can be challenging. Looking for a place everyone will love can be tricky, especially if you add luxury to the mix. While the adults are keen on cultural experiences and relaxation, the kids might prefer something more adventurous.

To help you decide, here’s where to go for a luxurious family break.

Dubai

Dubai conjures images of glitzy shopping malls and glamorous beaches, making it an ideal choice for a luxury holiday. But it’s also a fun place for a family holiday, especially for those with kids, as it’s packed with child-friendly activities.

A great way to start your luxury family holiday in Dubai is to visit one of the beaches that line the Arabian Gulf. The sophisticated city has that perfect stretch of sand for everyone to enjoy, including those with shallow waters where your little kids can swim safely. The most popular of these beaches is the Kite Beach, which overlooks the stunning views of the Burj Al Arab and offers various opportunities for water sports, from kitesurfing to standup paddle boarding. Families should try the thrilling banana boat road or enjoy a camel ride by the shore.

Dubai has numerous theme parks, making it a haven for families with active little kids. Take your kids to Dubai Parks & Resorts, home to multiple theme parks in the likes of Motiongate, Legoland and Bollywood Parks. Your kids will also love spending time at the IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world’s largest indoor theme park.

Iceland

One of the easiest ways to take the whole family around Iceland’s natural attractions is to book a self-driving tour, where you will have control over the pace of your journey and the places to visit. When hiring a car in Iceland, you can drive through the Golden Circle, a famous sightseeing route taking you to awe-inspiring attractions like the mighty Gullfoss Waterfall, spectacular geysers of Haukadalur Geothermal Valley, and the stunning Þingvellir National Park.

Bathing in the heated geothermal pools that Iceland is known for is a popular activity for families, as the heat from the volcanic activity under the surface offers a relaxing warmth. You will find several geothermal springs and swimming pools across the country, and most of these have facilities for the kids, including wading pools and waterslides. For a luxurious hot spring experience, head to the world-famous Blue Lagoon, a geothermal spa near the city of Reykjavík.

Nothing gives kids joy more than seeing animals up close. So, take them on exciting wildlife excursions, where they can observe and interact with wild animals and make memories to last a lifetime. The most popular activity is whale watching, where spectators of all ages can marvel at the majestic sea creatures playing and roaming freely in their natural habitat.

The Maldives

The Maldives is known as a destination for honeymooners. But the archipelago is also a destination for families with kids. Located in the Indian Ocean, this stunning island nation has powdery white sands, crystal clear beaches, and colourful coral reefs that kids of all ages will love.

You only have to browse through the brochures of the Maldives to know just how idyllic the islands are. The beaches are stunningly beautiful and have fine white sands that do not get too hot, so they are easy and safe for your little ones to walk on. Another great thing about a family holiday in the Maldives is that there are plenty of food options that kids will love. Many hotels and resorts now have child-friendly menus. So, even if your kids are picky eaters, this would not be a problem. In fact, some resorts offer cooking lessons for the kids, which is a great way to introduce the local Maldivian culture to your little ones.

The Maldives also offers wildlife exploration opportunities, something your kids are guaranteed to love. There are more than a thousand species of fish in the Maldives, not to mention dolphins, whales, manta rays, and sea turtles. The best way to discover the marine life of the Maldives is on a snorkelling adventure.

Mauritius

With white sand beaches, sparkling lagoons, lush forests, and sweeping sugarcane fields, it’s not surprising why many families love to visit Mauritius year after year. The spectacular island is family-friendly, offering many opportunities for enjoying the sun, sea, and sand.

With so many beaches around the coastline of Mauritius, you will have plenty to choose from. There are family-friendly ones where your kids can safely swim and build sandcastles. Check out Flic en Flac, Blue Bay, and Trou aux Biches. Aside from the beach, there are many other fun attractions your kids will love to explore in Mauritius. These include the L’Aventure du Sucre, an impressive interactive museum where kids learn about the importance of sugarcane as the island’s main agricultural product.

Dolphin watching at Black River Bay is another activity in Mauritius your kids are guaranteed to enjoy. You can also take them to Grand Baie, where families can go underwater to explore the majestic views of the seabed. A trip here will provide the ultimate luxurious holiday in Mauritius, one that is perfect for the whole family.

Kauai

Kauai is one of the most family-friendly islands in Hawaii, making it an ideal destination for luxurious family breaks. It’s especially appealing to families who love nature and adventures, with its scenic hiking trails, majestic beaches, and luxury beachfront lodgings that cater to families.

There are many fun activities for kids to enjoy in Kauai, from zip-lining to horseback riding, snorkelling, and kayaking. But if your little ones are not up to speed for adventurous activities, take them to Lydgate Beach Park or Kamalani Playground, a play area equipped with swings, slides, and hiding places where kids can get active.

Families should also take kids on a whale watching tour on the Na Pali Coast when visiting during the winter months. For the ultimate luxury experience, take them on a helicopter tour over Na Pali. This area in Kauai is very remote, accessible on a hike, helicopter, or boat tour.