Croatia is beautiful, whichever way you look. It’s well suited for romance seekers, especially honeymooners. The country has a wealth of destinations ideal for loved-up couples and numerous romantic activities to keep the love burning. From stunning islands with breathtaking coastal scenery to charming villages with cobblestone streets, here’s where to go in Croatia for the most romantic break.

Dalmatian Coast

Brimming with biodiverse national parks and cypress-covered fort walls, the Dalmatian Coast is one of the most romantic places in Croatia. It’s a stretch of coast located in the southernmost region, stretching to the Bay of Kotor from the island of Rab.

There are many ways to celebrate romance on the Dalmatian Coast. Explore hand in and in the Old Town of Dubrovnik, a labyrinth of 11th-century stone walls with historic forts, mapped by scenic walkways overlooking the magnificent sapphire seas. If you find yourself looking for what to do in Split, take your loved one on a scenic stroll in Riva, a busy boardwalk lined with shaded benches. It’s a great place to enjoy refreshing cocktails and do some people-watching. The Diocletian Palace is also worth a stop, with its maze of cobblestone alleys lined with cosy cafes.

If you and your partner are nature lovers, head to Mljet Island National Park and go cycling on its scenic trails. Begin your journey at the 12th-century Benedictine monastery within the park’s borders and make your way to the lush orchards of Pomena and Polače.

Istria Region

Istria is a charming destination that offers everything you want for a romantic break, from gastronomic delicacies to cultural attractions and historical sites. It’s also a great place to experience something unique with your special someone. Many choose to visit Croatia for honeymoon, as the Istria region in particular is one of the country’s most romantic places.

The best way to celebrate romance in the Istria Region is to dine at romantic restaurants by the sea. Part of the charm of Istrian towns is its rocky and diverse coast, home to beautiful beaches. Some of these beaches have romantic restaurants that open to breathtaking sea views. Relax and enjoy at the sunbathed terraces where delectable Istrian delicacies are served, made from the freshest ingredients. Soak up the gorgeous views and listen to the relaxing sounds of the sea as you enjoy your meal.

The best way to end your holiday in Istria is to indulge in romantic spa experiences. Wellness centres and spas are abundant in the peninsula, offering oases of comfort and relaxation. Treat yourselves to couple’s massages and breathe in the relaxing scent of oils. You will find many luxury hotels all over Istria with in-house spas, so better check them out and book a reservation in advance.

Croatia’s Mainland

While the islands of Croatia are fun to explore, the mainland also offers tons of fun activities and places to visit, well-suited to couples on a romantic break. Some of the most romantic destinations on mainland Croatia include Zagreb, Opatija, and Porec.

In Zagreb, take a stroll through the charming alleyways of the Upper Town and get a peek at what life was once like during the early times. The elegant courtyards are lit with vintage gas lamps at night, giving off a truly romantic vibe. While in Zagreb, check out the majestic 13th-century Neo-gothic cathedral, the tallest building in Croatia. It’s a Roman Catholic Church featuring the impressive works of architect Herman Bollé.

Opatija is another romantic place to visit in mainland Croatia. It’s an elegant resort town offering a perfect getaway for couples on a romantic break. Here, you can stroll through its 12-km seaside promenade, stay at historic hotels, and marvel at the stunning architecture, including art-nouveau buildings. Porec is another beautiful place in Croatia where you can enjoy romantic walks by the sea, indulge in relaxing chocolate massages and take a dip in a heated pool. This charming town also draws couples with its scenic campsites, lovely marinas and beautiful beaches with water sports.

Zadar

The Zadar region boasts unspoilt nature along with beautifully preserved centuries-old architecture. It’s a city of romance and love and promises rewarding memories for any couple who wishes to explore it. The city is favoured among many tourists as there are numerous amazing villas in the Zadar region, perfect for those seeking a secluded and romantic getaway.

Visit Nin, a romantic city whose Old Town sits on a tiny island connected to the mainland through bridges. It’s the oldest royal Croatian town, home to exquisite sandy beaches, secluded coves, and luxury resorts that cater to couples. Going on a romantic cruise is another popular activity in Zadar for couples. Head to the enchanting island of Galešnjak, which lies between Zadar and Pašman island. The island is quiet and peaceful, a perfect place for romantic moments with your partner.

Croatia is famous for its delectable wines. One of the best places to enjoy top-quality wines in the country is in the Royal vineyards, situated on a picturesque hill facing gorgeous ocean views. The vineyard is about 11 km from Zadar and is an ideal place to visit for couples while sampling delicious wine.

Slavonia Region

Slavonia is a gorgeous region that consists of Dalmatia, Istria, and inland Croatia. Lying in the far northeast of the country, Slavonia is the least visited area in Croatia. But for couples looking to venture off the beaten path on their romantic break, Slavonia is the perfect place to visit.

The Town of Đakovo also called the “Bishop’s Town”, is one of those gorgeous places worth a visit in Slavonia. It’s home to some historical sites, including the Đakovo Cathedral, one of the most significant landmarks in Slavonia.

While in Slavonia, one of the best things couples can do is visit Kutjevo Winery. The region’s plain and sloping hills offer an ideal condition for growing a variety of wines, making Slavonia one of Croatia’s premier wine regions. The wine cellar of Kutjevo is among the country’s most renowned cellars, holding an extensive collection of archival wines. While in Kutjevo, check out the Kutjevo Castle, previously connected to the winery through an underground walkway.