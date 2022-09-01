Greece conjures images of romance, making it a top destination for a honeymoon. While the country is home to incredible places to explore, some islands and cities are more romantic than others.

To help you decide where to honeymoon in Greece, check out our list.

Santorini

When it comes to the best honeymoon destination in Greece, Santorini often tops the list, and it’s easy to see why. With its romantic sunset views, whitewashed villages, and cliffside restaurants, Santorini is synonymous with romance.

No honeymoon on the island is complete without enjoying the famous Santorini sunset. There are many places on the island to witness the most romantic sunset views. You can go for a sunset cruise, hike in the village of Oia, or grab a drink at one of the cliffside bars and restaurants before heading to your gorgeous cave hotel to relish in newlywed bliss. Thrill-seekers should take advantage of the many adventurous activities on the island, such as cliff-jumping, ATV exploration, hiking, and more. But couples who prefer a more relaxing activity can go to the beach to lounge and enjoy the views. Santorini is famous for its black sand beaches, with Perivolos Beach being the longest and the most popular.

One of the great things about honeymooning in Santorini is that many hotels cater to honeymooners. Stay at a cave hotel with a heated infinity pool, where you can enjoy the panoramic ocean views. Since there’s so much competition for the honeymoon suites, book your accommodation as early as possible once you have your eyes set on a particular hotel.

Athens

Athens offers many activities well-suited for honeymooners. Indulge in rooftop dining with the views of the Parthenon in the surrounding or stroll hand in hand in the lovely neighbourhood of Plaka. If you’re looking for a mix of historical experiences and urban sophistication, Athens is one of the best honeymoon destinations in Greece, perfect for those looking for the ultimate romantic location.

If you want to venture off the beaten path, head to Marina Flisvos at Paleo Faliro, a picturesque marina along the Athens Riviera. It houses a great selection of shops, restaurants, and cafés, which open to stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. If you and your spouse are into astronomy, head to the National Observatory. Perched in the Hill of the Nymphs, it has a refracting telescope where you can observe Attica’s sky.

Athens is also an ideal base to explore some of the country’s most incredible sites, including the majestic seaside temple in Cape Sounion. You can also take a day trip to other cities like Delphi. If you want to experience Greek island life and the mainland on your honeymoon, explore one of the islands near Athens on a day cruise.

Mykonos

As the premier party island of Greece, Mykonos is famous for its world-class bars and clubs. But the island has so much more to offer for romantic escapes. You can enjoy a romantic stroll in Little Venice and indulge in a romantic dinner by the beach. But if you want to spend your honeymoon in pure relaxation, head to Paradise Beach, one of Greece’s most popular and highly regarded beaches.

While you might prefer to spend most of your time lounging at the beach, take time to wander around the Old Town of Mykonos. Featuring a labyrinth of narrow alleys lined with shops, restaurants, pubs, houses, and churches, the Old Town is fun to explore, especially with the love of your life. The windmills of Mykonos are also fun to visit. These were built in the 16th Century and are now the most photographed spots on the island.

Mykonos is also a perfect base for exploring the nearby Cycladic islands. For instance, you can take a day trip to nearby Delos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring archaeological ruins from the 1st millennium B.C. If you want to indulge in some luxury, go on a luxury cruise, and indulge in a sumptuous dinner with wine.

Kefalonia

While Kefalonia may not be as famous as Mykonos or Santorini, it’s an ideal choice for honeymooners looking for a less touristy island in Greece. Those who choose to venture to this lovely island will find many opportunities for romantic escapades. It has gorgeous sandy shores and a plethora of picturesque seaside villages to explore. There are also numerous luxury beach villas in Kefalonia, providing the most picturesque place to stay on your honeymoon..

Kefalonia has many remote beaches where you can spend romantic moments in peace and tranquillity. The beaches here are not as crowded as those in Mykonos and Santorini. For instance, the Dafnoudi beach is known for its gradient sea of aqua jewel hues. Meanwhile, the Platia Ammos beach, featuring a crescent-shaped shoreline, is a natural wonder you won’t find anywhere else! The beaches of Kefalonia offer many opportunities for fun outdoor activities. Aside from snorkelling, swimming, and kayaking, you can also cycle along the coast. Most resorts on the island offer free bikes for guests to use, so take advantage of this.

Kefalonia has plenty to offer for couples who are more into food tourism. Go on a food tour to sample delectable local dishes or visit the Kefalonian Brewery to learn more about the island’s beer industry. There are also many day trips coming from Kefalonia. Most tourists would take a day trip to the nearby Zakynthos, where you’ll find many more fantastic beaches.

Crete

Crete is the largest island in Greek and a great place to spend a honeymoon. Here, you’ll find many interesting historical sites to discover. In Chania, the capital city, you’ll find a picturesque Venetian harbour to stroll hand in hand with your spouse.

Head to the lighthouse, which offers romantic views of the island. Explore the island’s top archaeological sites like the Palace of Knossos, the Byzantine fortifications of Chania, and the Palace of Phaistos. If you’ve built up some appetite after a day of exploration, check out the many dining options, including restaurants overlooking the stunning ocean views.

Crete has excellent weather all year round, so it doesn’t matter what time of the year you will visit. It is blessed with three hundred days of sunshine each year and boasts many outdoor activities like horseback riding and hiking.