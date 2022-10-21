Now that the world is slowly opening up, with many countries opening their borders with no restrictions, people are looking to get out for an adventure of a lifetime. Instead of visiting the usual travel destinations, many would prefer to do something more exciting to compensate for lost trips brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. If you need inspiration, here’s how to experience unique adventure travel.

Partake in Horseback Expeditions in Mongolia

For adventurous travellers seeking a one-of-a-kind experience, Mongolia should be on your bucket list. Offering a vast panorama of incredible natural scenery, Mongolia is a paradise for nature lovers. The best way to explore the country’s unique natural beauty is on a horseback ride.

Horse riding is part of Mongolia’s local culture. Even in today’s modern world, the country has a horse-based culture and has managed to maintain its pastoral traditions. Millions of Mongolians are still living a nomadic life, travelling around the country on a horse, and you can do the same thing on your horseback riding expedition.

Experience the Grand Prix in Monaco

Watching the Grand Prix in Monaco is one of those events every car enthusiast should experience at least once in their lives. Nothing beats the feeling of watching fast cars trundling around the track driven by some of the world’s best car racers in a tiny country famous for sophistication and luxury.

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place in May at the Circuit de Monaco, Formula 1’s most famous track. As one of the world’s most prestigious sports events, it also hosts yacht parties, extravagant evenings at Casino de Monte-Carlo and champagne lunches at the country’s most luxurious restaurants.

Go Climbing and Mountaineering in Canada

If you are passionate about mountain climbing, you should experience mountaineering in the Canadian Rockies. The Canadian Rockies are home to some of the world’s most epic and exciting backcountry terrains, which makes them one of the best places to climb mountains.

Stretching southeast from British Columbia to the border of the US and Canada, the Rockies offer excellent mountain and rock-climbing opportunities, ideal for thrill-seekers. You can choose from different climbing routes that best suit your abilities. Some of the peaks to climb are Mount Victoria, Mount Fay, Castle Mountain, Mount Athabasca, and the king of the range, Mount Robson.

Go Greek Island Hopping

Home to thousands of picturesque islands with stunning beaches and a warm climate all year round, Greece attracts millions of travellers looking to the sun, sea, and sand. The best way to get around the country and discover its many great islands is by booking a luxury vacation in Greece to do some island-hopping!

Begin your adventure in Santorini or Mykonos, two of the most popular islands in Greece. Head to Paros or Ios, where you can enjoy some fun water sports.

Try a Trekking Trip in Hawaii

Hawaii has some of the world’s most scenic hiking trails, making it a perfect destination for a trekking trip. Trekking in Hawaii will take you to majestic waterfalls, lush forests, and remote beaches.

One of the best trails to conquer is the Kalalau Trail on the island of Kauai. The iconic trail takes you to Na Pali Coast, famous for its jagged cliffs jutting out of the vast ocean waters. It’s an 11-mile trail, which requires trekking through beautiful beaches like Hanakapi’ai and Kee, where you can enjoy a swim after a day of hiking.

(c) Photo by Roko Labrovic on Unsplash