Meeting grizzlies in the wild in Klahoose country

As summer was winding down, we travelled north from Vancouver up the Sunshine Coast to the tiny village of Lund, gateway to Desolation Sound. Here we were met by Doug, the skipper of the resort’s water taxi. Our destination? The Klahoose Wilderness Resort, a luxurious Indigenous‑owned eco-resort on Homfray Channel. Our purpose? To view grizzly bears in their natural habitat.

On either side of Desolation Sound coniferous trees of the temperate rain forest covered the steep mountainsides from tip to toe. After an hour’s motoring we rounded a curve in the coastline and there before us was our home for the next four days. At the dock, passengers and luggage were swiftly unloaded and our hosts invited us to gather on the verandah. Here some members of the Klahoose First Nations wearing cedar-woven hats greeted us with a welcome song accompanied by traditional drumming. Later I asked Klemqwateki “Randy” Louie to translate the words for us. They mean: Good to see you; Come ashore; Stay awhile.

At this off-the-grid waterfront resort which accommodates a maximum of 20 guests, there is no TV, no cell phone access and only an unpredictable WiFi connection. Away from the hustle and bustle of City life, we embraced the moment and breathed deeply of the pure fresh mountain air. From the lodge patio we looked out over the calm, clear water and chatted with our fellow guests and Indigenous guides. We learned that the Klahoose peoples have lived on the central west coast of British Columbia since time immemorial; that the word Klahoose means bottom fish and that their traditional territory covered over 430,000 hectares.

With Doug at the helm the water taxi we departed early in the morning for a logging camp at the head of Toba Inlet. We stopped briefly to watch a fully loaded truck dump its complement of logs into the water. They made an incredible splash. Then onward by bus for about half‑an‑hour into the jungle-like forest of the Klahoose wilderness where mosses, ferns and lichens festoon tree trunks and branches. Upon arrival our bear guide, Leon Timothy, made a quick visual survey to ensure our safety and requested that everyone talk quietly. Following closely behind Leon, we tip-toed from the bus and up several steps to an elevated and covered viewing platform bordering a shallow river. One grizzly bear was already frolicking and splashing in the water when we arrived. Soon a Mumma bear arrived with her two cubs. From our vantage point, it was incredible to watch these magnificent wild animals in their natural habitat feeding on the spawning salmon. Their large powerful curved claws tore into the salmon ripping out their favourite parts and casting aside the remainder. Snorkel, a chestnut brown grizzly with a long pale snout, was submerged up to his chest in the river and just lazily scooped up unsuspecting salmon as they swam by. Day One was a red-letter day. We saw seven grizzlies. The click of camera shutters and water riffles over rocks in the glacial-fed river were the only sounds. Every now and then a leaf from a nearby tree gently fluttered to the ground. It was an environment entirely at peace.

Our scheduled viewing time completed for the day, we retraced our route down scenic Toba Inlet, a deep narrow glacial-fed fjord. Just after leaving the logging camp, we spotted a group of harbor seals flopped on a log boom. Doug explained that the area had been logged between 40 and 80 years ago. The inlet is flanked by the high snow-capped peaks of the Coastal Mountains. The next highlight was Toba Falls. This cascade of water surged erratically down the mountainside. Several guests jumped into the water hoping to swim behind the falls but it was not possible. Doug also pointed out some pictographs that had been painted on the rocks by applying red ochre dye. No-one seems to know their exact meaning; only that they had significance to the culture of the time.

Our routine on Day 2 was similar to the previous day except we only sighted five grizzlies. Some were just lumbering along the river bank; others emerged only briefly from the wooded shores but all were intent on fattening up for the winter. Leon told us some grizzly bear facts. Twenty-eight grizzlies now roam the area. They’ve been protected for the past 11 years. There is no longer any poaching. Each grizzly needs to catch around 20 salmon per day to keep well fed and healthy. The big hump on the grizzly’s back is a huge mass of muscle. They can weigh over 1,000 lbs. Grizzly bears get their name from the “grizzled” appearance of their fur. Grizzlies are typically 3-5 feet tall at the shoulder when standing on all fours but may be twice that height when upright. We arrived back at the lodge around mid-afternoon. Those with energy to burn opted for a short fishing expedition by kayak, a leisurely hike or one even successfully tested her beginner’s luck at paddle-boarding.

On Day 3, the group piled into the water taxi once again for a trip to Refuge Cove. The water was crystal clear with barely a ripple to disturb the surface. On our way we passed some more pictographs, a disused timber chute, at least one bald eagle and a huge oyster farm. This historic coastal village is a haven for boaters and kayakers plying the waters of Desolation Sound. It’s a welcome stopover for fuel, provisions, laundry and even hot showers. This quaint little housing co-op provides accommodation of about 20 families. We strolled along the wooden boardwalks that run alongside the coastline and connect the scattered houses, the general store and the gift shop. It was an interesting outing.

That evening as dusk gathered, the 13 resort guests gathered in a circle around a flickering fire pit for a smudging ceremony, an ancient spiritual ritual for purification, dispelling negative energy and improving one’s mood.

Each person in turn was instructed to stand on the deck between two members of the Klahoose people with arms spread wide and eyes closed. A sage branch was then slowly waved across the individual’s front (the head for good thoughts, the eyes for clear vision, the mouth for words of kindness and lastly the heart and the remainder of the body). Simultaneously, cedar smoke was wafted across their back with an eagle feather. The cleansing smoke had been created by burning cedar in a small container. It infused the air with a light woodsy scent. Next sage and cedar leaves were mixed with tobacco and each guest rubbed a little between their fingers. Lastly, circular drums in hand, our Indigenous hosts sang some time-honoured songs. Several guests offered thanks for permitting us to participate in this ancient ceremony, to stay on the traditional Klahoose lands and to have the opportunity to watch the grizzly bears.

The following morning a float plane arrived and swiftly whisked two guests back to Lund. With sadness in our hearts the remaining vacationers boarded the water taxi and were whisked back to Lund.

Farewell grizzly bears! It’s good to see you. Or, as they say in Klahoose, ʔi:mot tətᶿ kʷənome (‘welcome’).