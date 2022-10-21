If you prefer to go on adventures instead of lounging at a beach or partying with friends, you should visit destinations known to offer thrilling adventures. But with so many of them to choose from, deciding where to go can be daunting. To guide you on this, here are some of the best places to go for the ultimate adventure.

Brazil

As one of the world’s most beautiful countries with diverse landscapes, Brazil presents an array of fun adventures for all travellers. You can explore the country through mountain biking, trekking, horseback riding, sailing, and more!

If you’re into hiking, explore Parque Nacional da Chapada Diamantina, a forested landscape of majestic waterfalls, stunning tabletop mountains, and hidden caves. Cycling enthusiasts will find plenty of scenic bike paths in Rio, such as the 7-km loop of Lagoa, a flat and easy cycle path.

Antarctica

Getting into Antarctica is an experience in itself. To fully enjoy your Antarctic adventure, there are many incredible luxury Antarctica tours available, alongside exciting activities to consider, such as kayaking, camping, and snowshoeing.

Kayaking is a fantastic way to discover the unique beauty of Antarctica, where you’ll enjoy incredible encounters with wildlife and come across towering icebergs. You can go camping if you want to experience what it is like to sleep in a tent surrounded by snow. The ice-covered continent is also famous for winter sports, such as snowshoeing and snowboarding.

Canada

Canada is one of those countries blessed with stunning landscapes, from sparkling emerald lakes to towering mountain peaks, lush forests, and frozen glaciers. Here, you can marvel at the breathtaking Niagara Falls, hike in the Rockies, or hunt the captivating Northern Lights.

Canada is also famous for its winter sports. You can ski or snowboard in Banff’s Sunshine Village or Quebec’s Mont Tremblant. Whistler is also a popular destination for skiing, having hosted the 2010 Olympic Games. While the Rockies is Canada’s most popular place for hiking, thrill-seeking hikers should conquer the cliffs of Gros Morne National Park. The gorgeous park is full of natural wonders, including the fascinating red rock of the Tablelands.

Burma

Burma offers a wealth of incredible adventures. Located in Southeast Asia, it’s a haven for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Popular activities include Burma jungle trekking expeditions, diving at Shark Cave, and rock climbing in Hpa-An.

The Inle Lake is one of Burma’s most popular attractions and an ideal spot for trekking. You can hike to Kalaw or take multi-day hikes to Shan Hills, passing through local villages. If you are more into water sports, consider diving at Shark Cave, one of Burma’s best dive sites. Hpa-An, a picturesque town along the banks of a river, is where you can enjoy rock climbing.

New Zealand

New Zealand is a mecca for thrilling adventures. In fact, the first commercial bungee jumping site is in Queenstown. If you’re not scared of heights, this is something you should try. But if you’d prefer to take on adventures in the river, head to the Kaituna River for white water rafting. North Island’s Rotorua is famous for its many geothermal wonders, which you can discover on an incredible hiking adventure.

(c) Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash