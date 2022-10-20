Top 10 Things to Do When Traveling to Italy

Italy is a beautiful and an amazing place to visit. It is filled with the most exotic scenery, rich history, and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world. Starting from ruins of Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast, villages of Tuscany, till the other landscapes and scenic destinations, Italy is filled with some best and exciting places to visit and enjoy your time there. So, if you are moving to Italy after Brexit, then you can do the following 10 things in Italy to enjoy your stay there!

A Boat Trip to Almafi Coast

Among the most visited tourist locations in Italy is the Amalfi Coast. The ideal way to take in the breathtaking beauty and local culture is on a boat ride around the coast. It is recommended to view different service options to get the best price. It’s a well-known location; therefore making a tour reservation in advance is crucial. The biggest tourist destinations along the coast are stops on boat cruises, which normally take two hours.

Visiting Lake Como

Another of the foremost visited tourist sites in Italy is Lake Como, which is situated in the Lombardy area. With its hilly background and crystal like clear water, the lake is a stunning sight. Visit the Home Carlotta, a lovely lakeside villa, or take a cable car up Mount Bracco for breathtaking views; there are plenty of things to do in Lake Como such as boat rides and more. If you want a restful getaway or an exciting vacation, Lake Como is the ideal location.

Boat Ride to Blue Grotto

On the Italian island of Capri, there is a sea cave called The Blue Grotto. The cave is approximately 100 feet broad and 60 feet deep. A magnificent blue light phenomenon is created by sunlight that enters via an underwater hole and bounces off the white limestone walls. To see this natural marvel, take a boat ride to the grotto. You may take in the fresh sea air and the stunning Capri coastline while on the boat journey.

Climbing Mount Vesuvius

Mount Vesuvius is the place to go for an escapade in Italy. This Strato-volcano, located just outside of Naples, is among the most renowned in the world. Although it last erupted in 1944, it continues to be regarded active, thus there are certain risks to be cautious of. However, this should not prevent you from taking in the breathtaking views from the peak. There are several approaches to Mount Vesuvius. The most common mode of transportation is by foot, and there are several pathways to select from depending on your degree of fitness.

Other alternative is to join a guided trip that will transport you up in jeeps or buses. The views at the summit are well worth the effort, regardless of how you arrive there. Just be cautious of the heat and sun, and keep an eye out for any potential volcanic activity. Climbing Mount Vesuvius is an unforgettable trip if you plan ahead of time.

Visiting Roma Forum

Visit the Roman Forum if you want to see some of the best-preserved ancient ruins throughout Italy. An amazing collection of historic temples, basilicas, and monuments can be found at this archaeological area, which was once the hub of public life in Rome. In the seventh century B.C., the Roman Forum was initially constructed as a marketplace. With time, it evolved into the hub of Rome’s social and political life, holding all from voting to addresses in public.

The Temple of Julius Caesar and the Arch of Septimius Severus, two of the most significant structures that originally existed here, are still visible today.

Visiting Valley of the Temples

Sicily, in southern Italy, is a very popular tourist destination due to the Valley of the Temples. It has a collection of historic Greek temples that Syracuse’s city-state initially constructed. It is divided into two main sections: the top region, which comprises 7 temples, and the lower portion, which has 5.

You may visit the neighboring archaeological museum and the temple remains. It makes sense that it is an excellent location for learning about Sicilian history and culture as well as ancient Greek civilization.

Visiting Historic Center of Siena

Italy’s Tuscany is home to the stunning medieval city of Siena. Its historic core is among the most popular tourist sites in the country and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Among the various attractions in the city are the Piazza del Campo, Siena Cathedral, and Palazzo Pubblico.

Additionally, you may take advantage of the city’s distinctive stores and eateries or plan a day excursion to a local winery. Regardless of what you are interested in, Siena is likely to have it.

Viewing the Uffizi Gallery

Another most popular art gallery around the globe, the Uffizi Gallery, is well-known for an excellent purpose. Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael are just a few of the well-known Italian painters whose works may be found in Florence’s Uffizi Gallery. Any fan of art must explore the Uffizi, and it’s simple to get there thanks to its handy position in the center of Florence. Plan ahead, as it may get crowded at the Uffizi during the busiest travel times.

A Morning Trip to Pompeii

The remains of this old civilization attract hundreds of visitors each year. Pompeii is without a question one of the most sought-after tourist locations in Italy and is frequently included among the greatest activities to do in Italy. In the seventh century B.C., Pompeii was established. Up to the explosion of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., it was a thriving Roman metropolis. Meters of ash blanketed the city, and it wasn’t until the 18th century that it was rediscovered.

You may now go around Pompeii’s remains. The ruins of homes, public structures, mosaics, and sculptures are all visible. A daytime visit to Pompeii will be worthwhile since it offers a singular opportunity to discover Roman culture and history.

Picture in Juliet’s Balcony

Among the well-liked tourist destinations in Italy is Juliet’s Balcony. It is situated in the Veneto region, in the city of Verona. Romeo and Juliet’s first kiss; is said to have occurred on the balcony. The Balcony serves as a beautiful setting for self-portraits. A statue of Juliet is also present in the courtyard that lies underneath the balcony. All who come in contact with the statue are reported to experience good fortune.