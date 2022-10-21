Sometimes, travelling is not about the destination, but it’s more about the journey. While most of us travel by plane, there are many other ways to tour some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. From interrailing in Europe to cruising the Galapagos, here are the top destinations for a touring trip.

Croatia, France, Poland and Spain by Interrail

If you plan to tour around Europe, why don’t you give interrailing a try? It means travelling by train to visit some of the region’s most beautiful countries, such as Croatia, France, Poland, and Spain. With interrailing, you will be hopping from one country to another on a train using a single ticket. Aside from saving money on train fares, it’s a convenient way to travel. You only need to purchase the Interrail Pass and show it each time you ride the train.

The South of UK by Coach

If you haven’t tried doing a coach tour yet, it’s time to reconsider your preconceptions and hop aboard to explore the South of the UK. Booking a coach touring holiday in the UK will take you to some of the country’s most scenic destinations tailored to particular regions or themes. For instance, a coach holiday on the South Coast of England will take you to places like the White Cliffs of Dover, Canterbury Cathedral, the Isle of Mouth, and the charming port city of Portsmouth. These tours are all-inclusive, so it already comes with everything, including accommodations and activities!

US Route 66 by Car

If you want to explore the vast country of the United States, consider a classic American road trip. The US Route 66, which starts in Chicago and ends in Los Angeles, is one of the longest routes in the country. It takes you through beautiful cities, historic towns, and some of the country’s top attractions.

Driving Route 66 can take up to five days, but it’s best to spread out the driving and allow enough time to explore the beautiful places along the way, such as the famous Grand Canyon. There are many inns and lodges along the road where you can spend a night or two, so take your time and enjoy the journey.

The Galapagos Islands by Cruise

Wildlife lovers should consider visiting the Galapagos Islands. A touring or cruising trip in the Galapagos archipelago is a fascinating experience, given the abundance of wildlife and stunning natural landscapes you won’t find anywhere else. You will also have a chance to partake in some activities, such as hiking and snorkelling, which creates opportunities for observing the wildlife from surprisingly close range while in their natural habitat. Each island offers something unique, but you are guaranteed to see incredible wildlife species like marine iguanas, sea lions, lava lizards, giant tortoises, and birds that are endemic to the islands.

The UK Canals by Barge

One of the most exciting ways to explore the canals of the UK while soaking up the charm of the countryside is on a barge. These barges were used to transport goods during the early times, but they are now converted into cruises, with amenities like cosy cabins and comfy beds. Passengers will also have a chance to partake in activities like village explorations and upscale gourmet experiences with fine wine.

(c) Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash