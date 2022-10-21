Sometimes, going on a vacation is people’s way of disconnecting from daily stresses and letting loose. When getting a much-needed break, an action-packed itinerary is not something you probably want. The best places to relax are those with a laidback atmosphere and offer activities centred around relaxation. To help you plan your vacation, here’s where to go for a laidback break.

Kauai

Kauai is the perfect island to visit for a relaxing holiday in Hawaii. It’s where you can unwind without the tourist hustle and bustle and experience the unspoilt beauty of nature. In fact, the island is the epitome of what it means to go on a relaxing holiday.

If you want to relax at the beach, head to Poipu beach, which lies on the southern shore. You can swim, snorkel, or lounge at the beach and soak up its stunning scenery. When evening comes, indulge in a relaxing Lomi-Lomi massage, a traditional Hawaiian massage.

Barbados

Barbados boasts magnificent beaches and spectacular sunsets, making it an ideal destination for a laidback break. You can spend most of your days relaxing at the island’s pristine beaches or indulging in mouth-watering cuisines.

With over seventy miles of shoreline, you will have plenty of options to sunbathe and swim on the island. Aside from lounging around, you can go snorkelling to discover fascinating marine life. When dinner time comes, head to the island’s top dining spots to indulge in traditional Bajan cuisines.

Mauritius

Dubbed the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean”, Mauritius is home to idyllic beaches with powdery white sands. It also boasts stunning landscape scenery with turquoise lagoons and lush vegetation.

While you might want to spend most of your time at the beach, there are many fun activities to do on the island. Aside from snorkelling and diving, you can also go hiking on its scenic trails, taking you through lush forests, mountain ranges, and wild waterfalls.

Scotland

Blessed with vast stretches of gorgeous landscapes, Scotland is the perfect destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life. The country has many remote corners where you can unplug from it all and enjoy some solitude. Scotland is also a great option for anyone looking for beautiful rental houses for a hen party, making it the perfect place to celebrate in a more laid-back way.

For a truly relaxing way to enjoy your Scottish getaway, take a dip at the mineral-rich natural springs at the country’s renowned “hydro” hotels. Venture to the Highlands to enjoy a scenic hike or experience a taste of the simpler life by staying on a working farm. Whatever it is that you seek, Scotland will have something to offer.

Hvar

Hvar is one of Croatia’s most popular islands, famous for its sophisticated lifestyle, frequented by celebrities and upscale tourists. If you’re looking to indulge in a bit of luxury on your laid-back holiday, Hvar is the place to be.

While the island is famous for its vibrant nightlife, you’ll find many places to enjoy peace and tranquillity. Head to Dubovica Beach for a secluded beach experience. Located outside Hvar Town, Dubovica is a pebbled beach with crystal clear waters. Getting to the beach requires climbing down a steep road, but it’s worth it.

(c) Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash