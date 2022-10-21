Your holiday does not always have to be about action-packed activities. Sometimes, visiting a new destination can involve indulging in relaxation while soaking up the stunning views of nature. Europe is home to places that offers the perfect setting for relaxation. If you need help planning your trip, here’s where to go in Europe to relax and unwind.

Lakes in Italy

Italian lakes are some of the best places to relax and unwind. From stunning Lake Como to tranquil Maggiore and majestic Lake Garda, these lakes offer the perfect setting to indulge in some R&R.

Even though Lake Como is only 50 miles away from bustling Milan, it feels like you’re transported back to another world once you get here. Meanwhile, Lake Garda’s majestic waters lure visitors who want to enjoy an early morning stroll by the lakeside. While not as popular as Como or Garda, Lake Maggiore has a more laid-back setting, so it’s the perfect location for relaxing.

Northern Ibiza

While most visitors come to Ibiza to party, tranquillity reigns on another side of the island, Northern Ibiza. The area is famous for its crystal-clear waters, rugged cliffs, secluded coves, luxury northern Ibiza rental villas, and verdant forests. It’s a little paradise where you can swim and explore at your own pace and relax away from the busy crowds of tourists. If you want to spend your days relaxing at the beach, head to Port de Ses Caletes, a charming seaside village home to a crescent-shaped pebble beach with a truly picturesque setting.

Kefalonia, Greece

Greece is home to some of Europe’s most picturesque islands. While Santorini and Mykonos are often full of tourists, especially in summer, other islands are as beautiful but have a more laid-back appeal. One of these is Kefalonia, the largest among the Ionian islands.

Kefalonia has beautiful beaches with exotic turquoise waters, mysterious caves, and lovely villages. Here, you can spend your days lounging at the beach and enjoying a relaxing stroll by the villages while waiting for the gorgeous sunset.

Azores, Portugal

While the Azores is famous for its wealth of outdoor activities, from snorkelling to diving and whale watching, it’s also a haven for visitors seeking a relaxing holiday. With so many amazing holiday villas in Portugal, this is an absolute paradise for anyone looking to relax and unwind. If you want to enjoy a scenic hike, discover the historic Angra do Heroismo, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site.

There are many natural swimming pools in the Azores where you can take a refreshing dip after a day of exploring outdoors, but for the ultimate relaxation, head to the natural hot springs in Furnas.

Menorca, Spain

Many tourists are lured to Menorca for its stunning collection of beaches and laid-back atmosphere. An island rich in culture and history with swathes of unspoilt natural beauty, Menorca is well-suited for relaxation.

For wine lovers, don’t miss the chance to go on a vineyard tour and sample the island’s most delectable wine. Foodies should indulge in the island’s local delicacies. Given its fertile soil and Mediterranean climate, the island is blessed with the freshest produce, including the famous Mahon cheese.

