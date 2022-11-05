5 Perfect Greek Islands for Large Families

The Greek islands are some of the world’s most family-friendly destinations. Each one is unique, offering something different for every type of family. But regardless of which island you will visit, you are guaranteed to find something there to love, whether you’re a family who prefers to lounge at the beach or take up fun water activities.

Below, check out the five perfect Greek islands for large families.

Crete

Crete is the perfect destination for families for many reasons. It has several resorts catering to families and beautiful beaches safe for kids. Families will also love the variety of activities they can enjoy on the island, from playing at the waterparks to enjoying water sports at the beach.

Golden Beach is the best beach to visit in Crete. It’s within walking distance from Chania and has shallow and clean waters, safe enough for your little ones. If you want to teach your kids a bit of history, you should explore some of the island’s most significant archaeological sites, such as the Knossos Palace.

Poros

Poros island may not be as famous as Crete, Santorini, or Mykonos, but it offers numerous things for families to enjoy. It’s a tiny island part of the Saronic Gulf and exudes a serene atmosphere, perfect for relaxing.

Like any Greek island, Poros has beautiful beaches. But you don’t have to spend most of your time at the beach. The island may be small, but it offers many fun attractions. You can explore the lovely Poros town, visit an archaeological museum, or climb the clock tower.

Santorini

While many think of Santorini as only for honeymooners, the island is also well-suited for families, especially those with kids. Santorini offers numerous activities to cater to every member of the family.

Families who love exploring the outdoors should consider walking along its many scenic trails. Beach-loving families should head to Monolithos beach, which has shallow waters and a playground. There are also some incredible villas with pools in Santorini, perfect for those who have kids that love the water. If you have bigger kids who are feeling adventurous, have them drive around the island in an ATV.

Naxos

Naxos is another island ideal for families. It has its fair share of beautiful beaches and archaeological sites that you will love discovering with your kids.

While in Naxos, check out the Portara, a massive doorway that’s part of the ruins of the Temple of Apollo. If you’d rather hang out at the beach, you’ll find many to choose from, but the best ones are Agios Prokopios, Agia Anna, and Plaka Beach.

Mykonos

Despite its reputation as a party destination, Mykonos can also make for a great island destination for families travelling to Greece. It has beautiful sandy beaches and fun activities for an unforgettable family holiday. There are also many luxury cruises to Mykonos and other Greek Islands, the perfect way to see more of this gorgeous country in one trip.

Take your little ones to Kalo Livadi Beach, the island’s longest beach, with soft sands and shaded areas where your little ones can play. For active kids, take them kayaking or windsurfing at Kalafatis Beach. Explore the island’s pretty villages and visit its famous windmills on a bike tour.